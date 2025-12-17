Families of Disappeared Prisoners Reaffirm Commitment to Human Rights Culture: «We Will Not Allow Impunity»

Original article: Agrupación de Familiares de Detenidos Desaparecidos reafirma su compromiso por construir una verdadera cultura de DDHH: «No permitiremos la impunidad»

In a public statement, the Families of Disappeared Prisoners Group reaffirmed their commitment to establishing a genuine culture of rights in the country. They announced that during the upcoming presidency of the far-right José Kast, they will continue their demands for «truth, justice, and memory» for the victims of the military dictatorship.

«The search that has lasted over 50 years is a historical and permanent commitment that we will not abandon until we obtain full truth and justice. We will not permit the impunity of those who committed crimes against humanity against our relatives,» the group stated.

They emphasized that «the perpetrators cannot be pardoned; they must serve their sentences as established by the courts of justice and the international human rights treaties signed and ratified by the State of Chile.»

Furthermore, they asserted, «We will remain vigilant, and we will not allow any regression of the advances made in social rights, justice, and guarantees of non-repetition,» they added. Read the complete statement below:

