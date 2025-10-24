Fenatraporchi Exposes Anti-Union Practices at Port Company Arica: «These Are Not Isolated Incidents»

The organization emphasized that "What is most serious is that these actions occur in a public company, which calls into question the commitment of the Chilean State to union freedom and international ILO conventions," demanding that the Government and the SEP board conduct an "immediate and transparent investigation."

The National Federation of Port Workers of Chile (Fenatraporchi) has reported serious violations of labor rights at Empresa Portuaria Arica (EPA), a state-owned company within the Public Enterprises System (SEP).

According to the gathered evidence, two workers have been directly affected by harassment, intimidation, and reprisals related to union voting processes.

These are two members, one dismissed after more than 10 years of service under the pretext of «company needs,» and another who is currently on sick leave due to the harassment suffered in their workplace.

From the union organization, it is pointed out that both cases share a common denominator: «The reprisals stemmed from the workers’ decision to support a Fenatraporchi leader in the union elections. The fact that a campaign of harassment has been explicitly directed to prevent the representation of a federation leader worsens the situation, as it constitutes not only a violation of individual rights but a direct attack on the historic national port organization,» the Federation stated.

The union entity warned that these incidents are not isolated, but part of a pattern of anti-union practices that include threats, disparagement, and arbitrary changes in roles.

«What is most serious is that these actions occur in a public company, which calls into question the commitment of the Chilean State to union freedom and international ILO conventions,» stated the organization, ultimately demanding that the Government and the SEP board conduct an «immediate and transparent investigation.»

«Determine the responsibilities of those involved and restore the violated rights of the affected workers,» they emphasized, also reiterating their call «to guarantee a dignified and harassment-free work environment in all state-owned enterprises.»

Finally, Fenatraporchi reaffirmed its commitment to defending union and labor rights and called upon national and international organizations to maintain active solidarity regarding this case, which it described as a «serious precedent» for the labor movement in Chile.

