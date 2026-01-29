Fisheries Heritage Defense Council: «New Quota Distribution Must Prioritize Underrepresented Artisanal Vessels»

The Fisheries Heritage Defense Council has been actively engaging with the leadership of the technical team from the Undersecretariat of Fisheries to determine how to allocate the increased catch quota reclaimed from the fishing industry within the Biobío Region.

Fisheries Heritage Defense Council: «New Quota Distribution Must Prioritize Underrepresented Artisanal Vessels»
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Consejo para la Defensa del Patrimonio Pesquero: «Nuevo fraccionamiento debe priorizar a embarcaciones artesanales más postergadas»

The Fisheries Heritage Defense Council (Condepp) has been actively engaging with the leadership of the technical team from the Undersecretariat of Fisheries (Subpesca) in recent days. The goal is to determine how to allocate the increased catch quota reclaimed from the fishing industry within the Biobío Region.

While they appreciated the openness to dialogue, the leadership led by Hernán Cortés has firmly criticized the initial government proposal, stating that it does not fully adhere to the historical struggle that led to the changes in quota distribution.

Following a recent technical meeting held on Monday, which included Vicente Andrade and Lilian Troncoso from the government, as well as a previous session with the Undersecretary of Fisheries, the leader clarified the union’s stance.

«We are working to unlock the resolution proposal. What has been reclaimed from the industry should be distributed justly,» stated the president of Condepp.

“Currently, the government’s proposal is being challenged by our leadership as it does not respect the central objective: that this increase in quotas be directed at vessels that currently have less participation, in an effort to level the playing field in the artisanal fishing sector,” Cortés added.

In this regard, he noted that the leaders—including Rigoberto Durán, Rosendo Arroyo, Omar Bustos, and Marcos Bello—have a clear position: the increased quota cannot be diluted or benefit those already in a dominant position.

“We agree with the Undersecretariat that they will present a new proposal. We are awaiting this proposal, trusting that they will address our concerns and, most importantly, that they understand this segment of the quota was reclaimed from the industrial quota to benefit ‘fishing for those who fish’, specifically for those artisanal vessels that have historically been sidelined with minimal quotas,” Cortés concluded.

We will continue to provide updates.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Common Hake Remains Overfished in Chile: Quota Reduced by 15% for 2026

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Four-Meter Shark Causes Suspension of Underwater Activities in Puerto Montt (Video)

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

End of the Longueira Law: New Fishing Quota System Set for 2026 as Artisanal Fishers Call for Social Guarantees

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Former Los R0edos Regional Official Faces New Evidence in 2025 "Vida en Comunidad" Fund Probe

Hace 4 meses
The Citizen

National Monuments Council to Decide on El Bosque Air Base Declaration as a Site of Memory

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Congress Advances New Fishing Law: Voting Begins on General Access Regime for Artisanal Fishermen

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Scientific Alert: Study Warns Over Half of Kelp Forests Along Chile and Peru Coasts May Disappear by 2050

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Secret Memo Discloses Trump Administration's Use of Machado's Statements to Justify Military Action Against Venezuela and Maduro's Kidnapping

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

GORE Los Ríos Cores Respond to Allegations of Fraud Against Former Official: Accountability Is Essential

Hace 3 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano