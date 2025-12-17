Former Director of El Ciudadano Receives Memoria Museum Journalism Award for Feature on Francisca Sandoval

Original article: Exdirectora de El Ciudadano gana Premio de Periodismo del Museo de la Memoria por reportaje sobre Francisca Sandoval

Last May, El Ciudadano published the feature «The Sandoval Archive: The Untold Records of a Silenced Voice.» The investigation by journalist Josefa Barraza, who was the director of the outlet at the time, portrayed the life and career of photojournalist Francisca Sandoval, tragically killed in 2023.

This report was honored with the Journalism Award from the Museum of Memory and Human Rights (MMDH), which recognizes works that demonstrate a strong commitment to truth and human rights.

In this edition, Barraza received the award in the category of Best Written Press Work.

During the award ceremony held on Tuesday at the auditorium of the Museum of Memory in Quinta Normal, the current director of Contrapoder Chile was recognized for her efforts in collecting and restoring Sandoval’s photographic records, which helped reclaim and spotlight her work and journalistic role at Señal 3 La Victoria.

When accepting the award, Josefa Barraza invited Mireya Astudillo, the mother of Francisca Sandoval, to join her on stage to physically hold the acknowledgment.

In her acceptance speech, the winner highlighted the importance of journalism in contexts of violence and censorship.

«The best way to remember Francisca is through what she accomplished as a journalist. Journalism is a tool for democracy. We must not be afraid; we must resist,» she asserted.

The Sandoval Archive

Published in May 2025, just days before the three-year anniversary of Sandoval’s murder, Barraza’s report, in collaboration with Señal 3 La Victoria, presented a thorough compilation and analysis of the previously unpublished photographic archive that the young reporter captured during her work at the community media outlet.

The material included both childhood and adolescent family photos of Sandoval and powerful records of social protests and daily life in neighborhoods, reflecting her sharp and committed perspective.

However, the investigation extended beyond photography. Through meticulous reporting, Barraza verified three critical findings for the judicial case: the disappearance of the weapon that killed Francisca, the lack of a police summary by Carabineros, and the account of a key witness who was on the same corner as the photojournalist on May 1, 2022, when Marcelo Naranjo, one of the «gunmen» from Barrio Meiggs and a street vendor in the area, used a Glock 40 to attack her in «cold blood,» taking her life.

Other Awardees and Career Recognition

The ceremony also awarded numerous other notable journalistic works. In the written press category, reports such as “The Story of Claudine: Captured to be a Maid” from Sábado magazine, “The Void of Francisca,” and “From Gaza to Santiago: The No Return Journey of Mohammed and Rasha” were acknowledged.

Additionally, a special recognition was awarded to veteran journalist Mario Aguilera for his sustained contribution to human rights journalism and memory over the decades.

The report “The Sandoval Archive: The Untold Records of a Silenced Voice” remains available for reading on El Ciudadano’s website, serving as a living document and a constant reminder to not forget.