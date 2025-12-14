Former President Bachelet Calls for Post-Electoral Dialogue and Emphasis on Protecting Social Rights

After voting in the second round, Michelle Bachelet urged an end to polarization and the pursuit of consensus for the country. She expressed concern about potential setbacks to social rights, stating, “I hope, however, that these rights can continue, as we aspire for acquired rights not to regresses but to increase.”

Bachelet Calls for Dialogue and Understanding After the Second Round

Former President Michelle Bachelet cast her vote on Sunday, December 14, at the La Reina Educational Complex during the 2025 presidential runoff. After leaving the polling station, she spoke about the political climate, expressing hope that polarization would give way to a period of agreements.

According to a report by Cooperativa, she stated, “I hope that this climate of polarization transforms into a period where political forces can identify the challenges facing our country and agree on solutions.”

In statements reported by CNN Chile, Bachelet elaborated on her call for dialogue and responsibility, regardless of the electoral outcome. “The important thing in building a democracy, whether one is in power or out of it, is to do so with conviction… through dialogue and in a serious and responsible manner,” she asserted. She reiterated, “What matters is seeking agreements that benefit everyone.”

When asked about potential setbacks regarding social rights, the former president expressed her concern and aspirations. In statements highlighted by Cooperativa, she remarked, “I hope, however, that these rights can continue to progress, as we aspire for acquired rights not to regress, but rather to expand. I hope that the citizenry will have the voice to ensure these rights are not only preserved but also not dismantled.”

Regarding her candidacy for the UN Secretary-General and a potential shift in government political alignment, Bachelet was clear. Speaking to CNN Chile, she said, “It is not my place to determine the foreign policy of an elected president.” She added emphatically, “The truth is, I have my principles, and I will not sell out. If I were to go to the United Nations, it would be in alignment with the principles of the UN Charter and without fear of anyone’s pressure.”

Watch report / The Voting of President Michelle Bachelet Jeria | 24 Horas TVN Chile

