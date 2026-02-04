Franco Rossi, Son of Former Politician, Faces Serious Charges in $145 Million Housing Scam in Iquique

Alongside Rossi, three women were charged with fraud for establishing fake housing committees, which led to the misappropriation of at least $145 million, negatively impacting 120 families from Iquique. The court has set a 120-day timeline for the investigation.

Franco Rossi, Son of Former Politician, Faces Serious Charges in $145 Million Housing Scam in Iquique
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Arraigo nacional para hijo de Fulvio Rossi: Está involucrado en estafa de $145 millones con falsos comités de vivienda en Iquique

On February 3, Franco Rossi (pictured), the son of former Socialist parliamentarian Fulvio Rossi, was formally charged in Iquique for allegedly participating in a $145 million scam involving fake housing committees.

The victims consist of at least 120 families from Iquique, who transferred money under the false promise of land purchases for housing construction.

As reported by El Ciudadano, Rossi utilized social media to rally families around a housing project located in Playa Sarmenia, south of Iquique.

According to the victims, Rossi claimed he had preferential rights to buy the land and change its usage, requesting an initial payment of $1,200,000 per person to proceed with the housing construction.

However, after receiving the money transfers, Rossi distanced himself from the project and vanished in August 2023 when pressured by the victims for a refund of the funds.

Consequently, the defrauded individuals, alongside congressman Matías Ramírez (PC), filed a lawsuit against Franco Rossi in September 2023.

Read more about this case:

Iquique Court Accepts Lawsuit Against Fulvio Rossi’s Son: Accused of Defrauding 120 Families

Iquique: Lawsuit Filed Against Fulvio Rossi’s Son for Defrauding Over 120 Families in Alleged Land Sales

El Ciudadano

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Arraigo nacional para hijo de Fulvio Rossi: Está involucrado en estafa de $145 millones con falsos comités de vivienda en Iquique

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

Analyzing Additional Savings: How Families and the Government Sustain Rising Land Prices for Housing

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

San Antonio: A Case Study of State Abandonment and Forced Evictions in Housing Crisis

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Government Unveils Housing Project for San Antonio Settlement: Land Expropriation Announced

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

San Antonio Water Mega-Project: Senate Discusses Expropriation and Resource Allocation

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Housing Committee Leaders Protest at Macul City Council Demanding Urgent Housing Solutions

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

National Strike in Peru: Merchants to March Against Extortion and Excessive Water Charges

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Influencer Jorge Matter Faces Preventive Detention on Charges of Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Ketamine Trafficking Case in FACH: Prosecutors Charge Two Civilians and Order Their Preventive Detention

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano