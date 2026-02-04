Franco Rossi, Son of Former Politician, Faces Serious Charges in $145 Million Housing Scam in Iquique

Original article: Arraigo nacional para hijo de Fulvio Rossi: Está involucrado en estafa de $145 millones con falsos comités de vivienda en Iquique

On February 3, Franco Rossi (pictured), the son of former Socialist parliamentarian Fulvio Rossi, was formally charged in Iquique for allegedly participating in a $145 million scam involving fake housing committees.

The victims consist of at least 120 families from Iquique, who transferred money under the false promise of land purchases for housing construction.

As reported by El Ciudadano, Rossi utilized social media to rally families around a housing project located in Playa Sarmenia, south of Iquique.

According to the victims, Rossi claimed he had preferential rights to buy the land and change its usage, requesting an initial payment of $1,200,000 per person to proceed with the housing construction.

However, after receiving the money transfers, Rossi distanced himself from the project and vanished in August 2023 when pressured by the victims for a refund of the funds.

Consequently, the defrauded individuals, alongside congressman Matías Ramírez (PC), filed a lawsuit against Franco Rossi in September 2023.

The Iquique Prosecutor’s Office has charged Franco Rossi and three women for fraud in the creation of housing committees, misappropriating at least $145 million. The court has ordered national arraigo and a 120-day investigation. pic.twitter.com/Ov5lYmdoDe — Fiscalía Tarapacá (@FiscaliaIRegion) February 3, 2026

