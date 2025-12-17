Fraud in the Military: Minister Osorio Charges Three Retired Officers and Reviews Case Progress

Original article: Fraude en el Ejército: Ministra Osorio procesa a otros 3 militares (r) y realiza un balance de la causa

Minister Ana María Osorio Astorga, presiding over the Martial Court, has announced the indictment of three retired military personnel as part of the «Neumérica» angle of the «military fraud» case.

The magistrate charged Rodrigo Urrutia Oyarzún, María Cecilia Soria Solorzano, and Sergio Bulnes Barba as perpetrators of tax fraud, resulting in a total loss of $49,321,039, equivalent to 1,080,819 UTM, according to the value at the time of invoice payments, as noted in the ruling.

The individuals have also been charged with military falsification, connected to the fraudulent documentation used to defraud the government. An order for the seizure of assets amounting to $55,000,000 has been issued against each of the defendants.

The three retired military officers are currently under preventive detention.

Investigation Overview

According to a report from the Judiciary, since taking over the investigation in September 2023, Minister Ana María Osorio has made the following rulings:

– Nine indictments across 9 facets of the investigation for tax fraud, military falsification, and inaccuracies in military administration against 15 military personnel.

– Eleven accusations across 10 aspects of the investigation for public fund embezzlement, falsification of public documents, aggravated passive bribery, military document falsification, inaccuracies in military management, tax fraud, and significant asset increase against 44 military members.

Regarding these accusations, final sentences have been issued in 6 cases for aggravated passive bribery, military document falsification, inaccuracies in military administration, and tax fraud against 10 military personnel, respectively.

Minister Ana María Osorio.

El Ciudadano