Free Launch of Chiloé’s Insular Water Handbook Highlights Socio-Environmental Conflicts

Original article: Lanzan de manera gratuita cartilla de las aguas insulares de Chiloé que mapea conflictos socioambientales en el territorio

The Chiloé insular water handbook is a project that has been developed over the last two years by the Assembly of Insular Women for Water (AMIPA). It will be launched and distributed for free at the Regional Museum of Ancud this Saturday, January 24, at 11 AM.

This resource aims to serve as an educational tool to raise awareness about the socio-environmental conflicts present in the archipelago.

Evelyn Arriagada, a member of AMIPA, explains that attendees will find content related to various types of conflicts or issues associated with the water crisis in Chiloé, as well as the differentiated impacts of this crisis on women. The handbook will also include historical accounts of the Piwchen and Pirulil mountain ranges and their significance to the Mapuche Williche people.

Additionally, there will be a map of the Chiloé archipelago illustrating some conflicts or issues that highlight the various threats to insular waters.

The launch will also feature an introduction to the process behind the map’s creation and the research findings, along with performances by local artists Varinia Paz and Varsovia Viveros, who will share their music and poetry.

The event will also include a member of an Indigenous community, who will discuss the energy projects present in their territory.

«At this event, attendees will receive the handbook for free, and later, they will be distributed in schools and organizations interested in this resource,» emphasizes Evelyn Arriagada.

«AMIPA’s primary objective is for this document to circulate first in Chiloé and then in other areas of the continent, to highlight the socio-environmental issues of the Chiloé territory, pointing out its particularities and the commonalities with other regions,» added the socio-environmental leader.

To conclude, Deisy Cona, also a member of AMIPA, states, «We believe this work can serve as a significant pedagogical support to facilitate reflection and deepen knowledge of our territory from a situated socio-environmental and feminist perspective, critically addressing the care, problems, and conflicts surrounding water.»

The Citizen