Free Pre-Screening of «Cuerpo Celeste» (2025) by Nayra Ilic at Centro Arte Alameda During EULAC Cinema Nights

As part of EULAC Cinema Nights, this Thursday, November 13th at 7:00 PM at Centro Arte Alameda – Sala CEINA, there will be a free screening of the Chilean film «Cuerpo Celeste» (2025), directed by Nayra Ilic. This co-production between the Chilean company Planta and the Italian producer Disparte has showcased at prestigious international festivals such as Tribeca Film Festival and SANFIC.

The story unfolds in Chile during the summer of 1990, a time when the dictatorship is coming to an end. Fifteen-year-old Celeste spends her vacation with her family at a beach near the Atacama Desert, when an incident disrupts her adolescence and plunges her mother into a crisis. Months later, under the promise of a solar eclipse, she returns to this place, but everything has changed. In a country undergoing transformation, she must find her own path.

Nayra Ilic’s film has been praised for its intimate and sensitive perspective, blending a contemplative staging with a deep reflection on memory and the end of an era. «Cuerpo Celeste» serves as both a generational portrait and a poetic exploration of the Chilean landscape, where the desert mirrors the internal transformations of its characters.

Nayra Ilic García (1977, Chile) is a director, screenwriter, producer, and actress from Chile, holding a master’s degree in Documentary Film from the University of Chile. She has directed award-winning short fiction and documentary films featured at festivals such as FICValdivia and SANFIC. Her feature film «Metro Cuadrado» (2011) premiered at New Visions New Films in Palm Springs and has been showcased at various festivals, including the Rio Film Festival, Mar del Plata Film Festival, and the Eye Film Institute in Amsterdam, among others.

EULAC Cinema Nights is an international initiative promoted by the EU-LAC Foundation, the Creative Europe Programme, and various cultural institutions, aiming to strengthen cooperation between Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean through cinema. Its goal is to disseminate films that engage with topics such as youth, human rights, gender, diversity, and historical memory, fostering cultural exchange and critical thinking.

This special pre-screening will be free of charge. Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of Chile’s most promising films of the year on the big screen at Centro Arte Alameda.

Free entry with prior ticket reservation via PASSLINE

