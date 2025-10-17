From El Cortijo to La Moneda: Discover «Jeannette», the Biography of Jara

Original article: De El Cortijo a La Moneda: llega “Jeannette”, la biografía de Jara

As the presidential elections approach, the biography «Jeannette» of coalition candidate Unidad por Chile, Jeannette Jara, has hit bookstore shelves.

Published by Grupo Planeta, this volume narrates the life and journey of the former Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, as well as the presidential candidate representing the center-left.

Officially launched on Tuesday, October 14, at the Universidad Academia de Humanismo Cristiano, the book is a result of a collaboration between Jara and journalist Alejandra Carmona López.

Over 142 pages, the text provides an intimate, social, and political perspective on the life of one of the most significant figures in Chilean progressivism.

«Jeannette» combines an autobiographical narrative with journalistic analysis, allowing readers to explore the challenges faced by a woman who made her mark in a political arena historically dominated by men.

The biography is built upon extensive conversations between the two authors, covering Jara’s humble beginnings in El Cortijo, her journey as a student leader, her involvement in communism, and her rise as a presidential candidate for Unidad por Chile.

Intimate Account of Jeannette Jara

The presidential candidate emphasized the uniqueness and personal value of this exercise, which allows readers to learn about intimate aspects of her life and history.

«This book narrates an intimate part of my life, connected to who I am and what plans I have for the country. It’s strange to write about myself, but I believe it can contribute because this isn’t just my story, but that of many women,» stated Jara.

The publication explicitly links experiences of hardship from the 1970s and 1980s to current issues facing the country, such as insecurity, persistent inequality, and political disaffection, providing a condensed overview of half a century of social transformations in Chile, seen through the perspective of one of its key figures.

Journalistic Challenge: Capturing Jara’s Life While Competing for the Presidency

For co-author Alejandra Carmona, the main challenge was to capture the life of a leader while she is running for the presidency of Chile.

«Condensing the life of a candidate amidst a presidential race is always complex. However, we managed to highlight her milestones, her pains, and her childhood innocence, which fuels her social awareness and approach to politics,» said the journalist, who has extensive experience in media such as La Nación Domingo, El Mostrador, and Revista Paula. She is the author of El negocio del agua and teaches at the University of Chile.

The approach of «Jeannette», which combines journalistic and narrative perspectives, allows the biography to intertwine with Chile’s recent history.

The text delves into her formative years, early communist activism, which began at the age of 14, her family life, and her crucial role in the government of President Gabriel Boric, where she championed landmark reforms such as the 40-hour work week, minimum wage increases, and improvements to the social security agenda.

A Career Forged in Struggle and Public Administration

The figure of Jeannette Jara Román (1974) unfolds in the book, showcasing all her facets as a public administrator, lawyer, and master’s degree holder in Public Policy Management, as well as her roles as a student leader and communist militant since the age of 14. She has served as Deputy Secretary of Social Welfare and Minister of Labor, driving significant labor and social reforms, and is the candidate who won the Unidad por Chile presidential primaries with 60% of the vote.

Key Text in the Final Stretch of the Elections

With its release just weeks before the presidential elections, «Jeannette» is positioned as essential reading to understand the ideological and human roots of the Unidad por Chile candidate, as well as her political convictions and vision for the country.