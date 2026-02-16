Original article: De centro de tortura a espacio comunitario: entregan lote del ex Cuartel Borgoño para proyecto con memoria

From Torture Center to Community Space: Lote 3 of the Former Borgoño Barracks Handed Over for Memorial Project

A site once synonymous with horror and oppression is beginning a new public chapter in Independencia. On Thursday, February 12, Minister of National Assets, Francisco Figueroa, officially transferred Lote 3 of the state property that housed the former Borgoño Barracks, a center for detention and torture during the dictatorship. The space was handed over to Mayor Agustín Iglesias, who announced plans to establish a Civic Center for local residents.

This initiative signals a transformative approach to the site, aiming to foster community engagement while preserving its historical significance. In this respect, Figueroa emphasized the importance of the project’s continuity across various administrations, stating that it has not only persisted but has also gained political support: “this has not interrupted the project’s continuity; rather, it has facilitated its realization, granting political backing and legitimacy to what we are doing here. In an age of significant institutional distrust, often justified, we are moving forward with valuable projects like this, even with differing visions from those leading the institutions involved.

The Independencia mayor highlighted the social importance of the transfer and the commitment to memory, asserting: “today we take a historic step for Independencia […] This space, part of Chile’s memory, will enter a new phase as a project for urban, cultural, and community development. We will honor its history while projecting it into the future, transforming it into an open, participatory space for our neighbors.”

«Here, torture occurred»: a sign in front of the former Borgoño Barracks while dozens gather to denounce human rights violations committed at the site.

Memorial Project at the Former Borgoño Barracks: What’s Next for Lote 3

According to the municipal investment plan, the Civic Center / Former Hygiene Institute includes the development of an extension center expected to begin between 2026 and 2027, with an estimated cost of 18 UF per square meter. Planned features for the space include multi-purpose rooms, a café, a bookstore, areas for local entrepreneurship, as well as offices for the municipality’s Secplan and Communications departments.

Minister of National Assets, Francisco Figueroa (left), hands over Lote 3 of the former Borgoño Barracks to Independencia’s Mayor, Agustín Iglesias (right), as part of the project to establish a community civic center while preserving historical memory.

The handover is part of an agreement between the National Assets, the Interior Ministry, and the PDI for the progressive transfer of the property. In this process, Lote 2 was requested by the Borgoño Memory Corporation, which has been managing the site since December 2025.

Memorial Project at the Former Borgoño Barracks: A Place That Must Not Be Forgotten

The building has a long history: it housed the Santiago Institute of Hygiene in 1892, was closed on December 31, 1924, and declared a Historical Monument on October 26, 1984. Under dictatorship, it became part of the CNI in 1977 until 1988, when it was handed over to the PDI.

Documents in the Valech and Rettig reports indicate that human rights violations took place at the former Borgoño Barracks during repressive operations. Today, the clear challenge is to create public and community uses that coexist with the preservation and promotion of the historical memory of the site.