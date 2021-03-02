García Linera: “Society is polarized between a violent right and a plural progressivism”

The Spanish economist, political advisor and academic Alfredo Serrano Mancilla interviewed former Bolivian vice president Álvaro García Linera this weekend for his program Radio La Pizarra. There, both held a pleasant conversation and analyzed the political panorama of Latin America and the world. They addressed how progressive forces in the region are regaining spaces of political power that they had lost in recent years.

The program aired last Saturday, February 27. It also served to discuss the emergence of far-right movements in Latin America. Recently, these are showing the most violent face of the conservative right that continues to try to undermine the historic social struggles of the citizens of Latin America.

García Linera, who was a victim of this right-wing extremism when he was forced to leave his land to save his life after the coup that gave rise to the ultra-Catholic dictatorship of Jeanine Áñez, considers that for this type of extremism, democracy is a hindrance ,

However, he believes that despite this right-wing extremism, in parallel, a second wave of progressivism is emerging in the region. This gives rise to a new polarization that will have on the one hand the ultraviolent right and pluralized progressivism.

The highlight of the conversation with García Linera

Reflections on the electoral victory in Bolivia and on the situation of progressivism in Latin America

García Linera: “In Latin America we are experiencing a second wave of moderate progressivism without the presence of charismatic leaderships. On the side of the conservative forces there is a process of abdication of the center right to strengthen the waters of the extreme right. It is a worldwide phenomenon that occurs both in the middle classes and in the popular sectors with a very clear discourse: If democracy is a hindrance, democracy is out. In the medium term, society will be polarized between a violent right and a more pluralized progressivism.

The relief is not charismatic and its success lies in the possibility of consolidating and protecting social rights against the conservative advance. If this happens, the progressive wave can continue, if not, we will be on a pendulum between progressivism and the right.

The extreme right has no commitment to democracy and the risk of a coup will be present on the continent, in the world and in Bolivia. The new progressive wave must face the territorial struggle because the adversaries of the right are ready to kill ”.

On the challenges new progressive leaders in government must overcome

García Linera: “There are many challenges, one is how to relaunch the economy. Even in a moderate phase a dose of boldness is necessary. On the medical issue, people expect a commitment from the State to protect their health and complete the vaccination schedule. Another challenge, in the case of Bolivia, is that those responsible for the coup have a quick sanction by the justice. This must also happen with those who financed it ”.

Mi conversación con Alvaro García Línera

Deja dos reflexiones en modo de titulares:

"Para la nueva derecha la democracia es un estorbo"

"En América Latina estamos viviendo una segunda ola de progresismo moderado"

How did you experience the exile?

García Linera: “When I left my house, I didn’t know that I would go into exile. I had four or five books in the briefcase, my toothbrush, something to write, and the key. I added the Bolivian flag with a handful of land from the tropics that I never touched again until the day I arrived in Chimoré with Evo. We returned it in a gigantic act with more than a million people. Then I came back and opened the door of my house with the key, it was very emotional ”.

About your stay in Argentina

García Linera: “The time I was in Argentina was very productive because it allowed me to read and prepare my classes, I have never had so much time to dedicate to study and to the Academy. Personally, I was able to spend a lot of time with the family and especially watch my daughter Alba grow up. On a social level, it allowed me to confirm something that I had learned in prison: it is always necessary to have a small healthy dose of mistrust ”.

Conclusions about this period of pandemic that we are experiencing

García Linera: “We are living in an unpredictable time. Those of us who dream of a different world cannot be sure that we have won. Many things can be done, some will not work, others will. Time has stopped and there is no longer any continuity. The present has emptied itself of a horizon, both for us and for the dominant order ”.

"Para la nueva derecha la democracia es un estorbo" dice Alvaro García Linera. Hay un proceso de abdicación de la centroderecha y es un fenómeno mundial."

Escúchalo con @alfreserramanci en https://t.co/YkOnI6xTTF pic.twitter.com/KHxYorWLH7 — Radio La Pizarra (@lapizarraOK) February 27, 2021

‘TIKI TAKA’

Least favorite household chore: sweeping.

Argentine habit that you have incorporated: Going to the parks.

A false stereotype about Bolivians: That they are all humble and hard-working people.

A philosopher or thinker to read these days: Marx and Piketty.

You should read now…