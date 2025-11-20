Gaza Accuses Israel of Massacre, Violating Fragile Ceasefire Amid Renewed Attacks

Original article: Gaza denuncia “matanza” y acusa a Israel de romper el frágil alto al fuego

Authorities in Gaza have condemned Israel for executing a new massacre in the eastern sector of the Palestinian enclave, violating the fragile ceasefire agreement established since October 11.

They reported that on Wednesday, Israeli forces bombarded various areas of Gaza and Khan Yunis, resulting in the deaths of 25 individuals.

Among the victims were a father and his three children, as well as a married couple.

Additionally, the explosions left dozens of individuals injured, many in critical condition.

According to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent, Israeli warplanes targeted a building housing displaced persons in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

The reporter noted that airstrikes also occurred in the Shuja’iyya and Zeitoun neighborhoods, east of the city, as part of a continuous bombardment of residential areas.

It was confirmed that in the southern region of the enclave, two Palestinians were killed and two others injured during air raids on Mawasi in Khan Yunis, while artillery bombardments persisted in the eastern area.

Details included that one Palestinian was killed and several civilians, including a child, were injured in an Israeli attack on Mushtaha Street in Shuja’iyya, while drones struck the al-Mawasi area in western Khan Yunis, causing a further fatality and numerous injuries.

A reporter from the network stated that Tel Aviv also ordered an aerial attack on the Maritime Club of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which resulted in additional casualties.

Israel Orders Massacre Against Palestinian People, Violating Fragile Ceasefire

It is important to note that on October 10, a «truce» was agreed upon between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas leader in Gaza and head of the negotiating delegation, stated that the agreement aimed to end the aggression against the Palestinian people by Tel Aviv, which included points such as: a permanent ceasefire, withdrawal of occupation forces, entry of humanitarian aid, opening the Rafah crossing in both directions, and prisoner exchanges.

However, from the start, the ceasefire has not been honored by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which has continued its assaults against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Gaza authorities accused Israel of expanding military zones, thereby confirming the breach of the ceasefire agreement that went into effect on October 11.

They also noted that the recent massacre in eastern Gaza coincides with Israel’s expansion of the so-called «yellow zone,» a term used to describe security areas in Gaza where military forces are expected to be absent following the ceasefire agreement. This line marks the boundary to which troops have withdrawn, but its violation has resulted in recent attacks.

Moreover, they criticized the international community for its passive stance while Israel continues to carry out attacks that violate the ceasefire.

Gaza Demands Mediators and Ceasefire Guarantees to Halt Zionist Escalation

In light of this, they urged mediators and guarantors to take immediate action against the Zionist escalation, warning that the absence of pressure on the Netanyahu regime facilitates new violations against the civilian population, according to Al Mayadeen.

In this context, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the recent bombings launched by Tel Aviv, labeling them a «broad massacre» that resulted in high numbers of casualties, including children and women.

Qassem asserted that Israel does not respect mediators or guaranteed countries and maintained that the aggression forms part of an «extermination war,» as reported by the cited media.

He extended a call to Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States—signatories of the so-called «Sharm el-Sheikh pact»—to assume immediate responsibilities and implement actions to halt the Israeli escalation.

Similarly, the Al-Muyahidin movement condemned the «brutal massacre» committed by Israeli forces and indicated that the attacks recorded since October 11 demonstrate Israel’s noncompliance with the ceasefire, which, on the contrary, has been respected by the Palestinian Resistance from day one.

The organization demanded a clear stance from mediators regarding the «Zionist violations» and called for the full implementation of the agreement.

Israel Has Killed Over 69,000 Palestinians

Victim tolls from Israeli aggression continue to rise. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that in the last 48 hours, the bodies of 7 individuals slain and 33 injured arrived at the enclave’s hospitals.

The Ministry specified that as of the start of Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, the total has reached 69,513 fatalities—mostly women and children—and 170,745 injured.

This count includes 571 bodies recovered since the ceasefire on October 11.

Consequently, Israel’s violations of the ceasefire pact, the inaction of mediators, and the lack of international guarantees keep Gaza in a state of extreme humanitarian vulnerability.

*Featured photo: Al Mayadeen.