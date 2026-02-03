Gaza Genocide: Palestinian Health Officials Report Nearly 2,000 Deaths and Injuries Since October Ceasefire

Original article: Genocidio en Gaza: Salud palestina cifra casi 2 mil muertos y heridos desde el “alto al fuego” de octubre

The Total Victims of Israeli Aggression Against Gaza Since October 7, 2023, Has Reached 71,795 Deaths and 171,551 Injuries, Mostly Women and Children

Despite a «ceasefire» in effect since October 11, 2025, Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip continue unabated. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that nearly two thousand people have been killed or injured due to ongoing violations by Israel.

The daily statistical report from the health authority revealed that, in the last 24 hours alone, hospitals have received 26 dead and 68 injured due to the relentless Israeli aggression.

The situation is characterized by health authorities as chaotic and extremely precarious, with many bombing victims still trapped under rubble and in public streets due to the inability of ambulance and civil defense teams to access affected areas, which are rendered unsafe by prior attacks launched by the Zionist regime.

This incapacity to recover the injured and deceased not only amplifies family grief but also implies that official figures could be substantially lower than the reality.

According to the Health Ministry report, since October 11, the death toll has risen to 523, with 1,433 injured and 715 bodies recovered from the rubble.

It is worth recalling that the agreement announced three months ago by Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas leader in Gaza and chief negotiator, aimed to end the aggression against the Palestinian people by Israel. Key points included: a permanent ceasefire, withdrawal of occupying forces, entry of humanitarian aid, opening the Rafah crossing in both directions, and prisoner exchanges.

However, since the beginning of this truce, it has not been respected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which has ordered the continuation of aggressions against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Devastating Toll Since October 2023

The accumulated figures since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, illustrate the immense impact on the population of Gaza. Official data indicates that the toll stands at 71,795 deceased and 171,551 injured during this period, primarily women and children, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

As the world watches the fragile ceasefire agreement that took effect 115 days ago, the Israeli military continues to violate it in various areas of Gaza, demonstrating that the violence has not ceased. In the last 24 hours, these actions claimed the lives of three civilians in different locations of the enclave: one in Rafah in the south; another near the Gaza Valley; and the third, whose body was recovered by civil defense from the rubble of the Sheikh Radwan police station, bombed last Saturday.

During the same period, strong explosions were also reported due to the demolition of residential buildings in Israeli-controlled areas of Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Simultaneously, Israeli armored vehicles opened fire on the center of Khan Yunis, east of the Al-Bureij camp and near Juhor ad-Dik in central Gaza.

Violence has even reached the precarious shelters of the displaced, where gunfire has targeted the tents of displaced persons on Gaza’s former street, east of Jabalia in the northern territory.

According to Al Mayadeen, Israeli drones are patrolling the eastern border and the airspace over the city of Gaza.

These assaults by the Israeli military occur while a truce remains in place that, in practice, has not meant the end of attacks nor the halt of victim counts in the Gaza Strip.