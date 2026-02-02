Gaza: Injured and Sick Palestinians Begin Crossing into Egypt via Rafah Border

The Rafah crossing, closed since 2024, is the only passage between Gaza and the outside world that does not go through Israel. On Monday, February 2nd, it was reopened in both directions for residents, who will be able to cross the border under strict conditions imposed by Israel.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: Gaza: Palestinos heridos y enfermos empezaron a cruzar a Egipto por el paso de Rafah

Palestinian sources cited by Xinhua news agency reported that on Monday, February 2nd, a first group of injured and sick Palestinians departed from the Gaza Strip towards Egypt through the Rafah crossing, which was reopened «on a trial basis» on this day.

According to the reports, five patients were accompanied by ten family members and/or caregivers as they made their way from southern Gaza to cross overland into Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian media outlet Al-Qahera News confirmed the event, detailing that it occurred «just after Rafah was partially reopened for the first time in over a year and a half, as part of the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza.»

Additionally, the AFP agency reported that the patients, who were either seriously ill or injured in the conflict, crossed the border in three ambulances and were immediately examined to determine which hospitals would receive them, according to sources from the Egyptian Ministry of Health.

«We are very happy that the border crossing has opened, but we are also scared and hope to be able to return home, to Gaza,» said Hala Abu Mustafa to AFP, who was accompanying her injured son.

The same international agency published the testimony of Mahmud, a 38-year-old Palestinian suffering from leukemia, who was one of the first to receive permission for treatment in Egypt: «In Gaza, there is no treatment, there is no life (…) I’m happy to finally get the treatment, but sad to have to leave my loved ones in Gaza, where the situation is catastrophic.»

News in development. Cover Photo: Ahmed Sayed

