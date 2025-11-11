German Media Highlights Chile as One of the Few Countries Allowing Foreign Residents to Vote in Presidential Elections

Original article: Medio alemán destaca que Chile es uno de los pocos países donde los extranjeros con residencia temporal votan en elecciones presidenciales

The German outlet DW reported on the situation leading up to the presidential elections in Chile, emphasizing that the country is one of the few in the world that allows foreign residents to participate in these elections.

«More than 885,000 migrants are eligible to vote in the first round of the presidential election in Chile. The majority support the right, and their votes could be crucial in a tight runoff,» reads the introduction of the televised segment.

«Chile is one of the few countries where foreign residents, who make up 5.6% of the electoral roll, can vote in presidential elections,» DW added. Watch the report below (X social media):

