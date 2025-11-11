German Media Highlights Chile as One of the Few Countries Allowing Foreign Residents to Vote in Presidential Elections

In Chile, foreign residents can vote in general elections without the need for naturalization, provided they have temporary residency and have lived in the country for more than five years. "For them, voting is not mandatory," states a televised report by DW.

German Media Highlights Chile as One of the Few Countries Allowing Foreign Residents to Vote in Presidential Elections
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Medio alemán destaca que Chile es uno de los pocos países donde los extranjeros con residencia temporal votan en elecciones presidenciales

The German outlet DW reported on the situation leading up to the presidential elections in Chile, emphasizing that the country is one of the few in the world that allows foreign residents to participate in these elections.

«More than 885,000 migrants are eligible to vote in the first round of the presidential election in Chile. The majority support the right, and their votes could be crucial in a tight runoff,» reads the introduction of the televised segment.

«Chile is one of the few countries where foreign residents, who make up 5.6% of the electoral roll, can vote in presidential elections,» DW added. Watch the report below (X social media):

Continue reading:

Digital Wall and Border Control: This Is Jeannette Jara’s Security Plan

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Foreign Minister Resigns: Javier Milei Navigates Elections Amidst Government Turmoil

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Strong Support for Pacto Histórico in Colombia as Over 2.7 Million Participate in Internal Consultation

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Montalva on Tactical Voting: If a “Spiral of Silence” Takes Hold, Matthei Could Narrow the Gap with Kast

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

"La Jaraneta at Your Door": Jeannette Jara Draws Massive Crowd in La Granja’s San Gregorio, Pledges Public Safety and 750,000-Peso Vital Income

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Unusual Survey Reveals 50% of Voters in La Araucanía Are Undecided Ahead of Presidential Elections

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Presidential Elections in Chile 2025: Key Projects in Contention

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

José Toro Critiques Kast and Kaiser: "Flamboyant Populism with No Depth or Real Implementation"

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Historic Pact Holds Key Primary Consultation for Colombia's 2026 Presidential Election: Unity Strengthened Between Corcho and Cepeda

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Independent Presidential Candidate MEO Vows to Nullify Codelco-SQM Lithium Agreement

Hace 1 semana

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano