Global Media Leaders From 40+ Countries to Gather in Moscow for the 17th Russian World Assembly

Media industry representatives from more than 40 countries will travel to Moscow for the 17th Russian World Assembly, taking place 20–22 October 2025. The event is organized by the Russkiy Mir Foundation with support from Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For the first time, a special session for Russian and international mass-communications experts titled ‘New Media Dimension: Expanding Dialogue – Strengthening Trust’ will be held. It will be organized in partnership with the TV BRICS media network, the international information partner of the 17th Russian World Assembly.

‘For the first time, the Russian World Assembly will host a thematic session with chief executives from leading BRICS+ media corporations. This signals strong interest across news organizations in forging new types of partnerships and building a modern communications architecture. Guests from more than 40 countries will join the discussion. We are confident the international dialogue will be productive and lead to practical follow-up,’ said Tatiana Shlychkova, executive director of the Russkiy Mir Foundation.

As part of its BRICS GLOBAL MEDIA TOUR project, TV BRICS has invited to Moscow the heads of partner media outlets from 16 countries: Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, Zimbabwe, India, Indonesia, Iran, Cuba, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Oman, Thailand, Chile, Ethiopia and South Africa.

Participants include Dylan Poitevin Della Pascua, editor-in-chief of CMA Group (Brazil); Ezzat Youssef, editor-in-chief at Middle East News Agency (Egypt); Victoria Tapfumaneyi Ruzvidzo, editor-in-chief of The Herald (Zimbabwe); Marzieh Zaeri Irani, director of international communications and cooperation at Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting; Ali Muhammad Ali, director general of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN); Jorge Luis Cruz Bermúdez, director general of Canal Caribe (Cuba); and Mohamed Ghozzi, editor-in-chief of Sada El-Balad’s English-language portal (Egypt).

‘Working with more than 100 major media organizations worldwide, TV BRICS sees strong demand for mutually beneficial cooperation and objective public information that highlights national identity and business and economic potential. Together we are shaping a new information space that respects national interests and cultural and linguistic identity while uniting countries under the principles of peace and constructive cooperation,’ said Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS.

‘At this historical moment, the role of media professionals rises to the level of public, or information, diplomacy. In Moscow we are ready for an open conversation so our nations can present themselves in the international information space and better hear and understand neighbors and partners,’ she added.

The session ‘New Media Dimension: Expanding Dialogue – Strengthening Trust’ will also bring together journalists, editors, bloggers, and leaders of public organizations from West Africa, Europe, the South Caucasus, the Middle East, Central Asia and Northeast Asia.

The discussion will be moderated by Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS, and Mahasha Piet Rampedi, editor-in-chief of African Times (South Africa). Topics include information exchange and the creation of a unified BRICS+ media space; the role of the Russian language in international media communication; the importance of media diplomacy and journalistic professionalism; and the need to preserve the diversity of national cultures and traditions in global dialogue.

In 2025, the 17th Russian World Assembly will welcome participants from more than 100 countries. The main theme is: ‘The Russian World’s fundamental contribution to international development: history, present and future.’ On 20 October, the plenary session will be chaired by Anatoly Torkunov, rector of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and an academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The program will also feature panel discussions and themed venues organized in cooperation with Moscow State University, GIRIAP, GITIS, Rossotrudnichestvo and TV BRICS.

In 2023, TV BRICS organized the first BRICS GLOBAL MEDIA TOUR to coincide with the Global Energy Prize awards ceremony in Kemerovo. In 2024, BRICS+ media directors took part in the International IT Forum in Khanty-Mansiysk, included in the calendar of Russia’s BRICS chairmanship. In October 2025, the BRICS GLOBAL MEDIA TOUR was held as part of the inaugural ‘TIME: Russia – India. Mutual Efficiency’ Business Forum in Kazan.

Via TV BRICS