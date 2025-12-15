Gloria Ana Chevesich Becomes First Female President of the Supreme Court in Over 200 Years

Original article: Gloria Ana Chevesich, la primera mujer en asumir como presidenta de la Corte Suprema en más de 200 años

Minister Gloria Ana Chevesich Ruiz will make history as the first female president of the Supreme Court starting January 6, 2026, following her unanimous election by the Plenary to lead the highest court for the 2026-2027 term.

In a unanimous vote on December 15, 2025, Minister Chevesich was selected, marking a significant milestone as the first woman to direct the institution in its over 200 years of history.

«With an extensive judicial career spanning nearly 40 years, Gloria Ana Chevesich is a graduate of the University of Chile. She began her career as a clerk at the Santiago Court of Appeals in June 1986, and in March 1995, she took on the role of clerk at the Supreme Court, eventually serving as a clerk for the Plenary. In October 2002, she was sworn in as a minister of the Santiago Court of Appeals, later becoming its president in 2013,» stated the Judicial Power in its bulletin.

Path to the Supreme Court

In August 2013, Chevesich was appointed as a minister of the Supreme Court, becoming the eighth woman to reach this prestigious institution. During her tenure, she was part of the Fourth Labor or Mixed Chamber, undertaking various administrative and management roles as a member of the Superior Council of the Administrative Corporation of the Judicial Power for four terms, and served on the Personnel Committee between 2022 and 2023.

«Additionally, she was the first spokesperson for the Supreme Court from 2019 to 2022 and led the Judicial Power’s efforts during the pandemic, overseeing changes related to the Effective Payment of Child Support Law, the Telemonitoring Law in Cases of Domestic Violence, and other significant matters,» the Judicial Power noted.

“Challenging Times”

Upon her confirmation in office, the magistrate declared, «we are experiencing very complex times. However, I believe the way to overcome them is by acting with transparency, full respect for the constitutional and legal norms that govern our actions, and by maintaining a public and private life that reflects our adherence to the ethical principles that guide us.»

«In my opinion, the work to be done should not only focus on ensuring timely and quality justice for system users but also on those who work within the Judicial Power. I will put them at the center of my management, valuing them, empowering them, and creating positive working conditions. I do not forget that institutions are made up of individuals with their own experiences, which sometimes present obstacles in their performance and thus need to be addressed,» added Minister Chevesich.

