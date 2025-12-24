Government Begins Review of Noise Regulation for Motorcycles and Light Vehicles to Enhance Urban Life Quality

Original article: Gobierno inició revisión de norma que regula emisiones de ruido de motocicletas y otros vehículos livianos

«Is the noise produced by motorcycles interfering with your quality of life?» With this question, Environment Minister Maisa Rojas announced that, alongside Transport Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz, they have commenced the review of the regulations governing noise emissions from light and medium vehicles, including motorcycles, in the country.

In this context, the minister emphasized, «Recent information has indicated that in the case of motorcycles, the noise emitted from the point of purchase as new and during use can vary considerably, often being much louder. Remember, noise is a pollutant that significantly affects health, especially for those of us living in urban areas.»

Minister Rojas pointed out that studies from the Ministry of the Environment (MMA) show differences of up to 20 decibels between homologated new motorcycles and used ones, a variance linked to modifications made by owners and wear on exhaust systems.

«Undoubtedly, those of us living in cities often face noises that disrupt our daily lives, frustrating noises that affect our mental health, robbing us of sleep. Therefore, it is crucial that we can measure all these noises emanating from the transport system, and also regulate and control them,» stated Transport Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz.

