Government Highlights the Establishment of the Victim Advocacy Office: «We Have Successfully Advanced a Long-Awaited Law»

The law establishing the National Justice Access Service was enacted by President Gabriel Boric, who described it as an example of "good politics" that achieves important agreements. The new institution will gradually begin operations within 18 months of the law's publication, starting in the northern region from Arica to Valparaíso.

Government Highlights the Establishment of the Victim Advocacy Office: «We Have Successfully Advanced a Long-Awaited Law»
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Gobierno destaca creación de la Defensoría de Víctimas: «Logramos destrabar una ley que llevaba años esperando»

Government Highlights the Establishment of the Victim Advocacy Office: «We Have Successfully Advanced a Long-Awaited Law»

On Wednesday, November 5, President Gabriel Boric signed into law the creation of the National Justice Access Service and the Victims of Crime Advocacy Office, a critical move for those affected and their families, according to the President.

«Good politics is about reaching these agreements. We continue to work together, as a state, for Chile and its people,» Boric emphasized during the law’s signing ceremony, which was attended by the family of Alejandro Martínez González, a 19-year-old murdered in 2008 in San Antonio. His parents have led a years-long effort for all victims to receive support in their pursuit of justice.

In turn, government spokeswoman Camila Vallejo noted, «With the government’s push and cross-party support in Congress, we managed to unlock a law that has been awaited for years, marking a significant change in how the state supports victims.»

«This initiative adds to the over 70 security-related laws passed during this administration, including the new Anti-Terrorism Law, the Anti-Narcotics Law, and the Law restricting high-risk funerals,» Minister Vallejo pointed out.

Key Aspects of the Law

  • It unifies judicial assistance and the care of crime victims in a national public service, simplifying access to benefits and improving their provision by consolidating previously scattered experiences across various entities.
  • It establishes the Victims of Crime Advocacy Office, which will provide comprehensive legal and psychosocial support to crime victims, particularly those of more violent crimes. This will enhance the state’s intervention in public safety and help fulfill a long-standing obligation to citizens.
  • It promotes collaborative conflict resolution, including mandatory family mediation to prevent conflicts from reaching courts and finding solutions with the involved parties’ participation.
  • It provides specialized legal assistance for various groups and areas, including children, adolescents, the elderly, labor defense, and human rights.
  • It sets quality standards and control mechanisms to ensure user care, advancing towards a rights-based and guaranteed approach for citizens’ access to justice.
  • It guarantees professional attention, ensuring that all users receive quality care.
  • It mandates the existence of attention centers in each municipality or group of municipalities where courts exist and promotes remote assistance methods to ensure continuous coverage nationwide.
  • It establishes the gradual implementation of the new service within 18 months of the law’s publication, starting in the northern region from Arica to Valparaíso.

Continue reading:

Boric: «We have fulfilled the end of Punta Peuco as a special prison and advanced in justice for victims and their families»

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Chile’s Congress Unanimously Approves Creation of Victims’ Defense Office and National Access to Justice Service

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Protection of Biodiversity Threatened: Controversy Over Cuts to SBAP Priority Conservation Sites Amidst Mega Industry Pressure

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Chile's Justice Official Urges Fast-Track of Merit-Based Judicial Appointments Reform Amid 'Crisis of Confidence'

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Valparaíso Dockworkers Union Protests: Accuses Report/TPV of Zero Progress on Workers’ Rights

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Boric: "We Have Ended Punta Peuco as a Special Prison and Advanced Justice for Victims and Their Families"

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Sustainable Chile: Business Groups Challenge SBAP Law, Undermining Government Advances

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Los Ros Regional Government Vows Tough Sanctions After El Ciudadano Investigation into 'Vida en Comunidad GORE 2025'

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Boric Demands Truth and Justice in the Julia Chuñil Case: “There Can Be No Impunity”

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Amnesty International Labels U.S. Airstrikes in Latin America and the Caribbean as "Murders" and Calls on Congress to Halt Them

Hace 4 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano