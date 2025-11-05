Original article: Gobierno destaca creación de la Defensoría de Víctimas: «Logramos destrabar una ley que llevaba años esperando»

Government Highlights the Establishment of the Victim Advocacy Office: «We Have Successfully Advanced a Long-Awaited Law»

On Wednesday, November 5, President Gabriel Boric signed into law the creation of the National Justice Access Service and the Victims of Crime Advocacy Office, a critical move for those affected and their families, according to the President.

«Good politics is about reaching these agreements. We continue to work together, as a state, for Chile and its people,» Boric emphasized during the law’s signing ceremony, which was attended by the family of Alejandro Martínez González, a 19-year-old murdered in 2008 in San Antonio. His parents have led a years-long effort for all victims to receive support in their pursuit of justice.

The law that creates the National Justice Access Service and Victims of Crime Advocacy Office is a key step for those who have suffered and their families, like Margarita, who, with great strength, has fought for years to make this law a reality in honor of… pic.twitter.com/jOBFIPFN9g — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) November 5, 2025

In turn, government spokeswoman Camila Vallejo noted, «With the government’s push and cross-party support in Congress, we managed to unlock a law that has been awaited for years, marking a significant change in how the state supports victims.»

«This initiative adds to the over 70 security-related laws passed during this administration, including the new Anti-Terrorism Law, the Anti-Narcotics Law, and the Law restricting high-risk funerals,» Minister Vallejo pointed out.

Key Aspects of the Law

It unifies judicial assistance and the care of crime victims in a national public service , simplifying access to benefits and improving their provision by consolidating previously scattered experiences across various entities.

, simplifying access to benefits and improving their provision by consolidating previously scattered experiences across various entities. It establishes the Victims of Crime Advocacy Office, which will provide comprehensive legal and psychosocial support to crime victims , particularly those of more violent crimes. This will enhance the state’s intervention in public safety and help fulfill a long-standing obligation to citizens.

, particularly those of more violent crimes. This will enhance the state’s intervention in public safety and help fulfill a long-standing obligation to citizens. It promotes collaborative conflict resolution , including mandatory family mediation to prevent conflicts from reaching courts and finding solutions with the involved parties’ participation.

, including mandatory family mediation to prevent conflicts from reaching courts and finding solutions with the involved parties’ participation. It provides specialized legal assistance for various groups and areas, including children, adolescents, the elderly, labor defense, and human rights.

for various groups and areas, including children, adolescents, the elderly, labor defense, and human rights. It sets quality standards and control mechanisms to ensure user care, advancing towards a rights-based and guaranteed approach for citizens’ access to justice.

for citizens’ access to justice. It guarantees professional attention, ensuring that all users receive quality care.

It mandates the existence of attention centers in each municipality or group of municipalities where courts exist and promotes remote assistance methods to ensure continuous coverage nationwide.

It establishes the gradual implementation of the new service within 18 months of the law’s publication, starting in the northern region from Arica to Valparaíso.

This Wednesday, we have made a dream for Chile come true: the creation of the National Justice Access Service and Victims Advocacy Office. With the government’s momentum and cross-party support in Congress, we managed to unlock a law that has been awaited for years and that… pic.twitter.com/MHwGMOPkvR — Camila Vallejo Dowling (@camila_vallejo) November 5, 2025

With #ChileTeDefiende we fulfill the commitment made by President Gabriel Boric Font in the 2024 Public Account that allows us to advance and improve the protection of crime victims in our country. pic.twitter.com/mvn4JHmLVK — Presidencia de Chile (@Presidencia_cl) November 5, 2025

