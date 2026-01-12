«Government Showcases Progress with New Website Highlighting Over 1,000 Achievements from 2022 to 2026»

Original article: «Dan certeza del progreso del país»: Gobierno presentó web que reúne más de 1.000 avances concretos entre 2022 y 2026

The government led by President Gabriel Boric launched a new website www.gob.cl/1000avances on Monday, which consolidates the «concrete advancements» achieved by the current administration from 2022 to 2026.

This initiative has been promoted across the official accounts of various governmental departments, including ministries, sub-secretariats, regional delegations, and services.

From the Presidential account, it was emphasized that «Chile is advancing with over a thousand achievements for families that provide certainty of the country’s progress,» while the Ministry of Women encouraged the community to explore the initiatives that «directly benefit women and their families.»

Notable achievements highlighted include pension reform, the establishment of the Ministry of Security, zero co-payment in healthcare, the implementation of Trains for Chile, and the electric bus network. Other significant milestones comprise the 40-hour workweek law, the «papito corazón» law, a historic increase in the minimum wage, inflation control, settlement of historical debts to teachers, and poverty reduction.

Furthermore, it was noted that during the past two winters, the country has recorded zero deaths of children from the respiratory syncytial virus, «thanks to a policy of prevention, vaccination, and strengthening of the pediatric health network,» as stated on the website.

El Ciudadano