«Government Showcases Progress with New Website Highlighting Over 1,000 Achievements from 2022 to 2026»

Key achievements include pension reform, the establishment of the Ministry of Security, zero co-payment in healthcare, and a significant reduction in poverty, among many others.

«Government Showcases Progress with New Website Highlighting Over 1,000 Achievements from 2022 to 2026»
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «Dan certeza del progreso del país»: Gobierno presentó web que reúne más de 1.000 avances concretos entre 2022 y 2026

The government led by President Gabriel Boric launched a new website www.gob.cl/1000avances on Monday, which consolidates the «concrete advancements» achieved by the current administration from 2022 to 2026.

This initiative has been promoted across the official accounts of various governmental departments, including ministries, sub-secretariats, regional delegations, and services.

From the Presidential account, it was emphasized that «Chile is advancing with over a thousand achievements for families that provide certainty of the country’s progress,» while the Ministry of Women encouraged the community to explore the initiatives that «directly benefit women and their families.»

Notable achievements highlighted include pension reform, the establishment of the Ministry of Security, zero co-payment in healthcare, the implementation of Trains for Chile, and the electric bus network. Other significant milestones comprise the 40-hour workweek law, the «papito corazón» law, a historic increase in the minimum wage, inflation control, settlement of historical debts to teachers, and poverty reduction.

Furthermore, it was noted that during the past two winters, the country has recorded zero deaths of children from the respiratory syncytial virus, «thanks to a policy of prevention, vaccination, and strengthening of the pediatric health network,» as stated on the website.

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Boric Commends Significant Decrease in Poverty Across All Dimensions, Highlights Casen 2024 Results

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

Congress Approves 2026 Budget Law with Increases of 5.7% for Health and 7.6% for Housing

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Argentina's Skyrocketing Debt to the IMF: Over $820 Million Due in February

Hace 2 horas
The Citizen

Milestone for Chilean Astronomy: UV Graduate Carla Cornil-Baïtto Named ALMA 2026 Ambassador

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Chile Sustainable: "Inadequate Implementation of SBAP Law Signals Rocky Start for Biodiversity Service in 2026"

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

IMF Pressures Milei to Purchase Reserves Amid Currency Risk Concerns, While Government Hesitates Over Inflation Fears

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Common Hake Remains Overfished in Chile: Quota Reduced by 15% for 2026

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

University of Chile Launches Collection on Decentralization and Regional Development

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano