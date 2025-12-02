Government Unveils Housing Project for San Antonio Settlement: Land Expropriation Announced

The government has made a crucial decision in response to a very complex situation, generating a viable solution through constitutional measures. The San Antonio settlement is not just any settlement, and an eviction without a comprehensive plan could lead to a humanitarian crisis, stated Housing Minister Carlos Montes.

The Ministry of Housing has announced the expropriation of 100 hectares of land to develop a housing project aimed at the approximately 10,000 residents of the San Antonio settlement in the Valparaíso Region.

According to Minister Carlos Montes, the expropriation involves 100 out of the 215 hectares where the settlement is located. A housing project will be constructed there.

«As a government, we have sought a solution with the landowners and the residents for months. A technical commission was established to assist the families in organizing cooperatives to purchase the land themselves,» Montes detailed at a press conference.

«Unfortunately, those discussions did not result in an agreement with the owners due to what we consider the exorbitant price per square meter they demanded in negotiations,» the state secretary added.

For this reason, the Minister of Housing stated, «We have decided to push forward with a housing project requested by the 40 established cooperatives (…) This housing project will occupy less than half of the current settlement. The state will acquire the land, and the residents will collaborate on the financing of the urbanization, maintaining the principle of shared responsibility.»

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the government, Camila Vallejo, explained that «the President of the Republic has mandated dealing with this situation with decisiveness and responsibility. The San Antonio settlement presents characteristics that no other settlement in our country has. It is an unprecedented situation.»

This is a developing story.

