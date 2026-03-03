Governor Mundaca Celebrates Approval of First Phase of Valparaíso Port Expansion: «A Positive Development»

Following the approval from the Environmental Evaluation Commission (Coeva), the initiative now moves forward with the preparation of the Environmental Impact Study for the works associated with Phase 2 of the Valparaíso port expansion.

Original article: Gobernador Mundaca por aprobación de primera etapa de ampliación portuaria en Valparaíso: «Una buena noticia»

On Tuesday, March 3rd, the Environmental Evaluation Commission (Coeva) of the Valparaíso Region unanimously approved the Environmental Impact Study (EIA) for the «Cerros de Valparaíso Terminal» (TCVAL) project, led by the Valparaíso Port Company (EPV).

The commission members concluded that the initiative «meets current regulations,» emphasizing that «its impacts are adequately mitigated and compensated,» as noted by the Environmental Assessment Service (SEA).

With this, the project receives a favorable Environmental Qualification Resolution (RCA) following the reevaluation of human and landscape components.

The next steps involve preparing the Environmental Impact Study for the projects under Phase 2 of the port expansion, which should be submitted for environmental evaluation later this year.

Following the approval, Regional Governor and president of the City Port Coordination Council, Rodrigo Mundaca, described the decision as «a positive development,» pointing out that the expansion of Valparaíso Port (T2) «is a project that has been in the works for a long time.»

«As the president of the Port Coordination Council of Valparaíso, I have stated that the expansion must be carried out sustainably and rationally, in partnership with the cities, not at the expense of the city,» the regional authority explained.

The governor added, «Today, this environmental impact study indeed reflects that the expansion will be rational, sustainable, and compatible with the environment and cities.»

«Therefore, it is a good piece of news that allows us to continue progressing and working for the well-being of all who live in the Valparaíso region, especially in the city of Valparaíso,» concluded Rodrigo Mundaca.

Meanwhile, presidential delegate Yanino Riquelme remarked that the approval marks «a milestone in strengthening our strategic infrastructure.»

«We are talking about a new terminal that will accommodate larger vessels, increase cargo transfer capacity, and generate around 2,500 jobs, thus boosting the regional economy,» Riquelme elaborated, also highlighting that the initiative includes new spaces for the City Port.

«These include the Malecón Walkway, the Plaza del Mar, and a new El Arrayán elevator, which will undoubtedly contribute to the development of a city that deserves to grow sustainably,» the presidential delegate noted.

We will continue to provide updates.

