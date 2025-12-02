Gustavo Gatica Attends Closing Arguments in Trial Against Former Carabinero Claudio Crespo

"Those who wielded power illegitimately must take responsibility," stated the elected representative upon arriving at the courts. According to the estimated timelines for the case, the verdict is expected to be announced on January 9, 2026.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: Gustavo Gatica asistió al inicio de los alegatos de clausura en juicio contra excarabinero Claudio Crespo

At approximately 9:00 AM on Tuesday, December 2nd, elected representative Gustavo Gatica arrived at the courts alongside his partner, Viviana Núñez, and Rodrigo Bustos Bottai, director of Amnesty International, to attend the start of the closing arguments in the trial against former Carabinero Lieutenant Claudio Crespo.

This case enters its critical phase after more than five years of investigation and over 200 days of hearings.

Upon arrival, Gatica emphasized the importance of this trial for public trust: «In times when our judicial institutions are under scrutiny, truth and justice are non-negotiable, and I fully trust the work being done,» stated Gustavo.

The elected parliamentarian also addressed the victims of ocular trauma and their families, reminding everyone that this process carries a collective significance. In this regard, he stressed that «nothing justifies what happened» and reaffirmed that “those who wielded power illegitimately must take responsibility,” highlighting that his presence is rooted in defending the rule of law rather than personal motives.

Furthermore, Gustavo Gatica reiterated that this case challenges the nation we must build—one where human rights are safeguarded, regardless of context or circumstances.

Gatica’s presence marks the beginning of a crucial day in the final stage of the trial, a process closely followed by human rights organizations, institutions, and the public, all watching intently for an outcome that could set a precedent for cases related to human rights violations committed during the social unrest.

According to the estimated timelines for the case, the verdict is expected to be announced on January 9, 2026.

