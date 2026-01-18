Gustavo Gatica’s Heartfelt Letter: «We Have the Truth, But Justice Remains Elusive» After Claudio Crespo’s Acquittal

Original article: “Tenemos la verdad, pero aún no tenemos la justicia”: carta de Gustavo Gatica tras absolución de Claudio Crespo

Gustavo Gatica Responds to Claudio Crespo’s Acquittal: «We Have the Truth, But Justice Remains Elusive»

In the wake of Claudio Crespo’s acquittal, the former Carabineros officer who fired the shots that blinded Gustavo Gatica during the 2019 social upheaval, the elected MP and psychologist has shared an open letter in El País, reflecting on the court’s ruling. On Tuesday, January 13, after listening to the verdict for three hours, Gatica witnessed Crespo walk free from the court, celebrated by his family—a moment he describes as «hard and contradictory.»

Gatica, supported by his parents and lawyers, expressed his bewilderment at a ruling that, while establishing Crespo’s indisputable material responsibility for his loss of sight, resulted in no conviction. «All of Chile can know, and I, in particular, can know with certainty, who shot me in the face,» he asserts, emphasizing that despite the truth being acknowledged, justice has yet to be delivered.

The elected MP calls for his case to transcend individual circumstances and urges against politicizing his fight. He stresses that what transpired does not belong to a specific political faction and that politics should operate with integrity, without using his story for retribution. Gatica warns that laws created under pressure or haste can have tangible and devastating effects on individuals, including himself.

He poses critical questions for the nation: What legal frameworks are being established? How do we balance protection and accountability without undermining democratic principles? His reflections address the broader implications of the judicial decision, connecting it with the future of democracy, human rights respect, and the system’s ability to meet societal expectations.

In closing, reaffirming his commitment to dignity, truth, and a protective democracy, Gatica shares a message of hope: «Chile deserves a politics worthy of it. And I firmly believe we can still rise to the occasion for Chile.» His letter concludes with his signature and a poignant summary of his sentiments: «The truth will set us free, and I feel like a free man. We have the truth, but justice remains elusive.«