Gustavo Petro Nominated for 2026 «Alternative Nobel» for Contributions to Social Justice and Human Rights

Original article: Gustavo Petro es nominado al “Nobel Alternativo” 2026 por su aporte a la justicia social y los derechos humanos

President Gustavo Petro has made history as the first Colombian leader nominated for the Right Livelihood Award 2026, commonly known as the ‘Alternative Nobel’, for his contributions to social justice and human rights.

This recognition aims to honor organizations and leaders who provide real and ethical solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

Lilia Solano, director of the Unit for Victims, announced the nomination publicly, stating that it stemmed from nominations from countries in the Global South, the United States, Canada, and several European nations.

The Alternative Nobel

Established in 1980 by Swedish philanthropist Jakob von Uexküll, the Right Livelihood Award, or ‘Alternative Nobel’, acknowledges those who propose real and ethical solutions to global issues.

Every year, it honors individuals and movements dedicated to social justice, peace, environmental stewardship, and human rights.

More than just an award, it is viewed as a global support community for those striving to transform realities through innovative and humanitarian perspectives.

Each year, the international jury of the foundation typically selects three cash awards and one honorary award, collectively known as Laureates, who are announced at a press conference in Stockholm and later honored in a ceremony. The selection process adheres to strict confidentiality protocols, and public disclosure of a nomination would automatically disqualify the candidate.

Recognition for Petro’s Work Toward a Fairer World

Petro’s nomination was formally announced in Santa Marta by Costa Rican academic Henry Mora, representing an international group of scholars and organizations that support his leadership and «recognize his efforts for a fairer world, his vision of climate justice, and his insistence that countries address the environmental crisis with shared but differentiated responsibility,» as stated in a press release from the Presidency of Colombia.

According to the newspaper El Tiempo, the nomination for the ‘Alternative Nobel’ acknowledges the presence and role of the President in key international forums, where he has challenged the traditional extractive model.

These forums include the UN General Assembly, COP28 in Dubai, the World Economic Forum in Davos, and the International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, as reported by ‘RTVC’, where his discourse has focused on biodiversity, territorial sovereignty, and the climate crisis as a primary challenge for humanity.

Petro Thanks Support from Social Organizations

The progressive leader publicly expressed his gratitude through social media for the backing of his nomination.

«I have been nominated for the ‘Right Livelihood’ award given in Sweden. Thanks to Women for Peace,» he noted.

In this message, he acknowledged the support of Colombian social organizations working for territorial peace and women’s rights.

Yes, the nomination is in Sweden for the alternative Nobel prize. I have been nominated by various organizations worldwide.https://t.co/jp8xNA8YlN — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) November 17, 2025

This nomination places Colombia at the center of the global debate on environmental justice, equity, and energy transition, topics promoted by Petro’s government.

Now, the progressive leader stands among international figures vying for recognition in 2026. The award ceremony will take place in Stockholm.