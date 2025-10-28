Gynecologists Challenge Kast’s Proposal for Parental Consent on Emergency Contraception for Teenagers

Health professionals emphasized that the guaranteed access to this right has allowed Chile to achieve the lowest adolescent pregnancy rates in its history, stating, "It is a public policy based on scientific evidence," while criticizing Kast's stance in the recent debate.

Gynecologists Challenge Kast’s Proposal for Parental Consent on Emergency Contraception for Teenagers
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Ginecólogas cuestionan idea de Kast de exigir «autorización de los padres» para entregar píldora anticonceptiva de emergencia a adolescentes

Gynecologists Challenge Kast’s Proposal for Parental Consent on Emergency Contraception for Teenagers

In a statement via their social media channels, the Chilean Gynecologists Association criticized the idea proposed by José Antonio Kast during the debate on Canal 13, which suggested requiring parental consent to provide emergency contraceptive pills (ECP) to adolescents in need.

The professionals emphasized that in Chile, adolescents aged 14 and older can access emergency contraception without a prescription or adult consent. This policy is not arbitrary; it is based on scientific evidence and the principle of progressive autonomy, as recognized by the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“Thanks to this access, our country has achieved the lowest rates of adolescent pregnancy in its history,” the Chilean Gynecologists Association stated, highlighting that “ensuring this right has resulted in greater autonomy, more opportunities, and improved health for adolescents.”

They warned that “reversing this policy by requiring parental consent would represent a significant setback for sexual and reproductive rights, and would jeopardize the progress made in reducing adolescent pregnancies.”

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Two Visions for Chile, Two Approaches to Women: Jeannette Jara vs. José Antonio Kast on Gender and Family Policy

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

‘False, Distorted and Hateful Information’: Calls to Summon José Antonio Kast to Prosecutor’s Office After New Troll Account Revelations

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Mexico Implements Water Management Laws to Ensure State Oversight and Human Rights Access

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

From Anti-Nepotism Discourse to Power's Mirror: The Case of José Antonio Kast

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

"Nazi for President": Controversial Slogan from Fernando Lasalvia Sparks Outrage at Kast Headquarters

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

'Parasite Recruiter': Chile lawmaker Manouchehri to summon Kast aide Cristián Valenzuela over ADP role; Yeomans asks Civil Service for records

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Ecuador Indigenous Strike: CONAIE Accuses President Noboa of 'War Policy' and State of Emergency Crackdown

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Senator Provoste Accuses José Antonio Kast of Having a "Clandestine Program" and Criticizes His Unrealistic Budget Cuts

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Chile's Solidarity Movement 'Vida Digna' Organizes Housing Protest Marches

Hace 6 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano