Gynecologists Challenge Kast’s Proposal for Parental Consent on Emergency Contraception for Teenagers

In a statement via their social media channels, the Chilean Gynecologists Association criticized the idea proposed by José Antonio Kast during the debate on Canal 13, which suggested requiring parental consent to provide emergency contraceptive pills (ECP) to adolescents in need.

The professionals emphasized that in Chile, adolescents aged 14 and older can access emergency contraception without a prescription or adult consent. This policy is not arbitrary; it is based on scientific evidence and the principle of progressive autonomy, as recognized by the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“Thanks to this access, our country has achieved the lowest rates of adolescent pregnancy in its history,” the Chilean Gynecologists Association stated, highlighting that “ensuring this right has resulted in greater autonomy, more opportunities, and improved health for adolescents.”

They warned that “reversing this policy by requiring parental consent would represent a significant setback for sexual and reproductive rights, and would jeopardize the progress made in reducing adolescent pregnancies.”

El Ciudadano