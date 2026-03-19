Haifa Ablaze: Iran Strikes Israel’s Largest Refinery Amid Escalating Tensions

Original article: Haifa en llamas: Irán golpea la mayor refinería de Israel

On Thursday, Iran launched an attack on the Haifa refinery, recognized as the largest and most crucial in Israel, supplying approximately 50% to 60% of the nation’s fuel consumption.

According to Israeli media, missile impacts and debris were reported in the Haifa area, with no injuries confirmed as of yet.

«Reports indicate missile impacts or debris fall locations in the Haifa region, with rescue forces heading to the sites,» noted «The Times of Israel».

«There are also reports of power outages in the suburbs of Kiryat Haifa following the missile attack,» it added.

Fire at the Refinery

Videos circulating on social media show a fire breaking out at the refinery.

An Israeli oil refinery in Haifa has been struck by a missile. Direct source from local report. #OSINT #Israel #Iran pic.twitter.com/IecgjXZ2M9 — SAETTA (@S4ETTA) March 19, 2026

Footage shows plumes of smoke rising from the facilities.

🚨🚨🚨 Rockets fall in the petrochemical plant in Haifa Bay Power outage in Haifa Bay after Iranian bombing pic.twitter.com/rnetjlVCq1 — MIZGOL (@Mizgol) March 19, 2026

🚨 LATEST FROM 🇮🇱 HAIFA REFINERY.pic.twitter.com/He2E56sbOE — Asad Nasir (@asadnasir2000) March 19, 2026

As reported by RT, it has yet to be confirmed whether a missile directly struck the energy infrastructure located in northern Israel or if cluster munitions fell in the area.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen stated that damage to the electrical grid in this region is «limited and of little significance».

He noted that crews from the Israel Electric Company are already working on-site and that «service will be restored to the remaining areas shortly».

Nonetheless, the attack holds significance as it targets Israel’s largest and most important refinery, which provides about 50% to 60% of the country’s fuel.

Iran’s Counteroffensive

Since February 28, the Islamic nation has been subjected to indiscriminate bombings by Tel Aviv and Washington, resulting in over 1,400 deaths, with another 18,000 injured.

The Persian nation has responded with a counteroffensive that has included missile and drone strikes on various U.S. military installations in the region and Israeli territories.

The assault on the Haifa refinery followed a Wednesday attack by Israel against the South Pars – the Iranian segment of the world’s largest natural gas field, shared with Qatar across the Persian Gulf.