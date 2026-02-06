Original article: Ministerio de Salud reiteró llamado a vacunar a niños y niñas contra el sarampión ante nuevo caso importado

Health Ministry Urges Vaccination for Children Against Measles Following New Imported Case

This week, the Public Health Institute confirmed a new imported case of measles in Chile, involving an 11-month-old infant from the Atacama Region who had recently traveled to Mexico.

Health authorities reported that the baby is in good health and experienced the illness as an outpatient.

In response to this news, the Ministry of Health has initiated immediate measures for surveillance, identification, and vaccination of contacts in the Atacama and Coquimbo regions.

Additionally, the Ministry emphasized the importance of adhering to the measles vaccination schedule for children aged 12 to 36 months, as outlined in the National Immunization Program.

«This vaccine is mandatory and free, available at both public and private vaccination centers in agreement with the government,» the Ministry reminded, urging parents to vaccinate infants starting at 6 months when traveling to countries with active virus circulation, ideally 15 days before travel.

What is Measles?

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets, such as when coughing, sneezing, or talking. Its main characteristics include:

Incubation period: 7 to 21 days

Infectious period: from 4 days before to 4 days after the appearance of skin rashes

Risk: can cause outbreaks in unvaccinated populations and serious complications

Symptoms

Red spots on the skin (rash) lasting 3 to 7 days

High fever

Cough and nasal congestion

Light sensitivity (photophobia)

Conjunctivitis (red eyes)

General malaise and joint pain

Fine skin peeling after spots fade

What to Do if Symptoms Appear?

Put on a mask immediately

Go to a health center as soon as possible

Avoid contact with other people

Inform about travel history

Prevention Measures

Keep vaccination schedule up to date

Wash hands frequently

Cover nose and mouth with the forearm when coughing or sneezing

Avoid contact with sick individuals

For guidance on measles or other diseases, call Health Responds at: 600 360 7777.

