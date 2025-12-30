Hertz and Fellow Legislators Bring Labbé Before Ethics Committee: Accuse of Serious Breach of Duty

Original article: Hertz y otras diputadas llevan a Labbé a la Comisión de Ética: acusan “grave infracción a los deberes del cargo”

Communist lawmakers Carmen Hertz, Lorena Pizarro, María Candelaria Acevedo, and Nathalie Castillo have formally requested the Ethics Committee of the Chamber of Deputies to initiate proceedings against National Libertarian Party (PNL) deputy Cristián Labbé Martínez. Their written complaint seeks an investigation into his actions for an alleged «serious breach of duty.»

This action follows the controversy triggered by Labbé’s participation in the far-right podcast «La Cofradía,» where, according to reports, a hostile dynamic was encouraged against individuals with progressive views, while the deputy made sexually charged remarks and political attacks on camera.

On her X account, Hertz clarified the reasons behind their presentation and intensified the allegations, targeting Labbé’s conduct during the recording: «Together with deputies @LorenaPizarroS @Candeladiputada naticastillo_r, we have requested that the Ethics Committee @Camara_cl open proceedings against Clabbem for his lewd behavior, prostitution-like language, and complete lack of decorum, clearly inebriated, hurling sexual obscenities, fully aware he was being recorded, which evidently constitutes a serious breach of the duties of the office he holds.»

Junto a las diputadas @LorenaPizarroS @Candeladiputada @naticastillo_r hemos solicitado a la Comisión de ética @Camara_cl abrir un procedimiento contra @Clabbem por su comportamiento procaz,lenguaje de lenocinio y una total falta de decoro, en condición evidentemente ebrio,… — Carmen Hertz (@carmen_hertz) December 29, 2025

Ethics Committee Review of Labbé: The Incident That Sparked the Complaint

The request comes in the wake of comments made by Labbé during the podcast, where he mentioned the risk of being «funado» (discredited publicly) and remarked to his daughter: «My love, I was born funado.» Later, the deputy directed a phrase at leftists, while his daughter attempted to stop him: «Sorry, but since Anabalón (another panelist) had his five minutes… It’s so easy to be happy, it’s so cheap to be happy, I love you all and I want the chat, and you know what? Let the leftist suck it. At the end of the day, I was born funado, and I’ll die funado.»

During the same appearance, Labbé gifted panelists with items, including books that glorify the dictatorship, one of which was written by his father, Cristián Labbé Galilea, who was convicted of torture during that era.

With this request now submitted, the Ethics Committee must decide whether to open proceedings and what measures to take, amid renewed discussions about the standards of conduct and decorum expected from elected officials, particularly as hate speech and political violence normalize in media and digital platforms.