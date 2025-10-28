High Destruction Reported in Jamaica Following Hurricane ‘Melissa’: Storm to Impact Cuba as Well

Original article: Reportan alta destrucción en Jamaica tras paso del huracán «Melissa»: Tormenta también afectará a Cuba

Jamaica has experienced significant destruction following the passage of Hurricane ‘Melissa’, which reached Category 5 upon landfall, marking it as the most powerful storm to hit the island in 174 years.

As of this report (7:30 PM Chile time), meteorological updates confirmed that the hurricane has weakened to Category 4 as it approaches Cuba. For now, heavy rains and winds will persist in Jamaica at least until Tuesday, before the storm shifts southeast toward Cuba and the Bahamas.

In this context, several agencies have reported that around 170,000 individuals have already been evacuated from the city of Santiago, located in the easternmost part of the country. This is part of broader preventive measures and solidarity actions taken by Cuban social organizations in areas affected by the storm’s forecast. Overall, more than 650,000 people are estimated to be evacuated across Cuba.

Meanwhile, images and videos showcasing the impacts of the hurricane in various locations throughout Jamaica, including the capital city, Kingston, are circulating on social media.

Hurricane Melissa tears through western Jamaica, ripping roofs from homes, flooding streets, and toppling trees as powerful winds hammer the region. pic.twitter.com/9Pkz04rAeT — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 28, 2025

Y ya comienzan a pintar desolador el panorama en Jamaica por el impacto del Huracán #Melissa. Así están reportando los periodistas en St. Mary y St. Ann, epicentro del desastre. Visita https://t.co/sggMRoj1FK#JLMNoticias #JoséLuisMorales #Aguascalientes #Ags #NiMásNiMenos pic.twitter.com/iiucsAuXlj — José Luis Morales (@JLMNoticias) October 28, 2025

🇯🇲🏨 Jake’s Hotel devastado El icónico resort de Treasure Beach sufrió daños severos tras el paso del huracán Melissa (Cat. 5).

Parte del complejo quedó destruido.

Fuentes: Reuters, The Guardian https://t.co/xWTghvXOY1 pic.twitter.com/e6UdEQXHrG — Global Network News 🌎 (@iluminnatii) October 28, 2025

#VIDEOS: Huracán Melissa toca tierra como categoría 5; lluvias torrenciales, fuertes vientos e inundaciones devastan Jamaica. https://t.co/M2P0uR5HxB — Cultura Colectiva News (@CCNews__) October 28, 2025

Huracán Melissa baja a categoría 4 pero sigue causando estragos en Jamaica https://t.co/o4n6T95NIZ — CB24.TV (@cb24tv) October 28, 2025

🚨​ LA AMENAZA PERSISTE – El huracán Melissa tocó tierra en Jamaica en horas de la tarde de este martes con vientos de hasta 300 kilómetros por hora. – Melissa continúa debilitándose y ha sido reclasificado como huracán de categoría 4, con vientos máximos sostenidos de 240… pic.twitter.com/K9nsUPKaFd — Diario UNO Mendoza (@diariouno) October 28, 2025

AHORA: ESPERANDO QUE PASE EL OJO DEL HURACÁN DESDE UN SUBSUELO EN JAMAICA Una turista salteña mostró cómo esperan que pase el huracán Melissa en el subsuelo del hotel Iberostar Selection. Melissa, que alcanzó la categoría 5 en el Caribe y se convirtió en el tercer ciclón de… pic.twitter.com/v1njR5Vf6g — Clarín (@clarincom) October 28, 2025

América Latina y el Caribe deben dirigir toda la solidaridad a Jamaica y a las islas del Caribe arrasadas por el huracán Melissa, el más potente en 174 años. El calentamiento de los océanos que provoca estos huracanes, cada vez más catastróficos, son una manifestación de la… — Jorge Rojas Rodríguez (@jorgerojas2022) October 28, 2025

Santiagueros se preparan antes de la llegada del #HuracánMelissa.

Fotos: EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa.https://t.co/lM46oEukNB

🌀Siga la COBERTURA Minuto a Minuto de OnCuba. pic.twitter.com/rNCDEBmnPX — OnCuba (@OnCuba) October 28, 2025

🌪️🇨🇺 Cuba se prepara ante el impacto del huracán Melissa 🌀 Con el corazón en vilo y la fuerza del Caribe, los habitantes de Santiago de Cuba enfrentan las horas previas a la llegada del huracán Melissa, que se espera toque tierra la noche de este martes 28 de octubre. 🌧️ 🏚️… pic.twitter.com/oZvAD8DKNK — Debate (@ELDEBATE) October 28, 2025

En medio de huracán Melissa, nuestras universidades son faros de esperanza. La juventud se multiplica en solidaridad: organiza albergues, carga colchones, cocina y lleva arte para consolar el alma. Se avecinan jornadas duras, que en ellas no falte el amor por #Cuba. pic.twitter.com/jJJS7eF6TY — Meyvis Estevez Echevarría (@MeyvisEstevezE) October 28, 2025

Ante los daños que se espera cause Melissa en las provincias orientales, los #CDRCuba estarán recibiendo donaciones en las sedes municipales, provinciales y nacional de la organización, para ayudar a nuestros compatriotas afectados. #FuerzaCuba #Cuba #HuracanMelissa pic.twitter.com/gSJVPGSmN1 — Yunier Perez (@FP971106) October 27, 2025

❗️❗️ Las impactantes fotos de los estragos que deja el huracán Melissa Casi 4.000 personas fueron desplazadas en República Dominicana, en medio de la destrucción en 757 viviendas. https://t.co/QQgW240xjJ pic.twitter.com/txoY8Cpqco — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) October 28, 2025

