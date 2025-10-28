High Destruction Reported in Jamaica Following Hurricane ‘Melissa’: Storm to Impact Cuba as Well

Weather reports confirmed that as Hurricane 'Melissa' arrives in Cuba, it has already been downgraded to Category 4. For the time being, heavy rains and winds will continue in Jamaica at least until Tuesday, before the storm progresses southeast towards Cuba and the Bahamas.

Jamaica has experienced significant destruction following the passage of Hurricane ‘Melissa’, which reached Category 5 upon landfall, marking it as the most powerful storm to hit the island in 174 years.

As of this report (7:30 PM Chile time), meteorological updates confirmed that the hurricane has weakened to Category 4 as it approaches Cuba. For now, heavy rains and winds will persist in Jamaica at least until Tuesday, before the storm shifts southeast toward Cuba and the Bahamas.

In this context, several agencies have reported that around 170,000 individuals have already been evacuated from the city of Santiago, located in the easternmost part of the country. This is part of broader preventive measures and solidarity actions taken by Cuban social organizations in areas affected by the storm’s forecast. Overall, more than 650,000 people are estimated to be evacuated across Cuba.

Meanwhile, images and videos showcasing the impacts of the hurricane in various locations throughout Jamaica, including the capital city, Kingston, are circulating on social media.

Developing Story

