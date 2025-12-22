Honduras Faces New Challenges from Imperialism Amid Regional Solidarity

Original article: Honduras enfrenta una nueva intromisión del imperialismo

By Lois Pérez Leira

The recent joint declaration from the communist parties across the region, under the banner «Hands Off Honduras!», places the Central American nation once again at the center of continental ideological debates.

This document serves not just as a technical denunciation but as a symbolic manifesto aiming to raise awareness about what the signatories perceive as a dangerous plot to destabilize constitutional order and undermine popular sovereignty.

Supported by a diverse coalition that includes the Communist Party of Colombia, the Communist Party of Brazil, the Communist Party of Uruguay, the Communist Party of Ecuador, the Panamanian People’s Party, the Communist Party of Peru, the Popular Vanguard Party of Costa Rica, the Mexican Communist Party, the Communist Party of Bolivia, the Communist Party of Venezuela, and the Communist Party of Honduras itself, this stance highlights a collective concern that transcends national borders.

The core of these parties’ argument lies in the link between domestic politics and the geopolitical chessboard. For these organizations, the shadow of a new military coup is not an unfounded paranoia but a latent possibility fueled by what they term the «interventionist incursion of U.S. imperialism.»

By demanding that «Yankee hands» stay out of Honduras, the signatories seek to frame the current crisis not as an isolated conflict but as a sovereign resistance against external pressures.

This rhetoric intertwines with a fierce critique of the country’s recent past, connecting the threat of democratic breakdown with the symbolic return attempt of former President Juan Orlando Hernández and the intention to impose a continuation through the National Party, factors that, according to the statement, only exacerbate impunity.

What stands out particularly about this call is the urgency for active mobilization of social movements, political parties, and human rights organizations.

By invoking «drums of war» and authoritarianism, the signatory parties—from the Southern Cone to the Caribbean—aim to raise the political cost of any maneuver that could be interpreted as an interruption of the established order.

This early warning strategy seeks to generate a wall of international solidarity, suggesting that defending democracy in Honduras is, in fact, defending peace throughout the region.

