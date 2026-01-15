Honduras: Libre Party Denounces Illegitimate De Facto Government After ‘Outrageous’ Electoral Fraud

Original article: Honduras: Partido Libre rechaza imposición de un Gobierno de facto ilegítimo, tras fraude electoral «escandaloso»

The Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre), along with its legislative caucus, issued a statement outlining its position regarding the political landscape of Honduras ahead of the election for the new board of directors of the National Congress.

In the statement, they declared their unanimous decision to abstain from participating «in the pacts or negotiations that the fraudulent bipartisanship» is pursuing in connection with this process.

Furthermore, the political organization asserted that the government set to assume office on January 27 is «de facto,» illegal, and lacks legitimacy. They pointed out that it is the result of direct interference from the United States and represents the «most outrageous fraud» sanctioned by the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the Electoral Justice Tribunal (TJE).

It is important to note that without counting all votes or resolving the appeals and reports of irregularities, the electoral authorities declared candidate Nasry Asfura (National Party) the winner of the presidential elections. Asfura is aligned with former president Juan Orlando Hernández, who is serving a sentence in the United States for drug trafficking and was pardoned by former President Donald Trump.

In a message shared on their social media, Libre made it clear that «it will not support any nominations,» while condemning a return to neoliberal policies such as trusts, Employment and Economic Development Zones (ZEDE), and the privatization of the National Electric Power Company (ENEE).

«We condemn the return to fascism and will take the lead in a strong, constructive, and combative opposition,» the party emphasized.

In contrast, Libre expressed its support for President Xiomara Castro, underscoring its respect for the Constitution of the Republic and the principle of alternation in the presidency.

Libre Supports Full Scrutiny of All Election Records

Through the statement, they also reiterated their backing for legislative decree 58-2025, promoted by the President of the National Congress, Luis Rolando Redondo Guifarro. This decree was approved in an extraordinary session based on their constitutional authority and establishes the scrutiny of ballots across three elective levels.

This resolution orders the CNE to conduct a general scrutiny of all 19,167 records from the general elections held on November 30, 2025, in an effort to ensure transparency and address the fraud allegations made by political sectors, analysts, organizations, and even by one of the electoral councilors, Marlon Ochoa.

The decision was endorsed by 68 deputies and stipulates that once the count is completed, the results must be sent to the Legislative branch for official declaration.

Additionally, it instructs the presentation to the Public Ministry of «the details of the responsibilities arising from the detected irregularities.»

The legal heart of the measure is a Technical-Legal Report presented during the session by a special commission of the legislature, which determined that the electoral process remains incomplete because thousands of records were not accounted for in the CNE’s declaration.

The report on the alleged non-compliance by the electoral body before, during, and after the disputed elections reveals that at the presidential level, 306 records were not scrutinized (1.6% of the total); concerning deputies, 2,620 records were not scrutinized (13.21%), and in terms of municipal corporations, 1,848 records were not scrutinized (9.65%).

Libre urged the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) to address the appeals filed and allow the counting of voters’ ballots, which the CNE and TJE have unjustly denied.

The party expressed its full support for Jorge Aldana, the mayoral candidate for Tegucigalpa, who demands the counting of 435 records that would confirm his victory in the Central District, as well as for other candidates for mayors and deputies contesting their results before the TJE.

In conclusion, the political organization reaffirmed its commitment to the unity of its leaders, caucus, and membership, ensuring that they will continue their struggle in resistance under the strategic direction of the party’s general coordination to defend the achievements of the Honduran people.

#ÚltimaHora🚨🚨🚨 STATEMENT THE LIBRE PARTY TOGETHER WITH ITS LEGISLATIVE CAUCUS: UNANIMOUSLY RESOLVES NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PACTS AND NEGOTIATIONS THAT THE FRAUDULENT BIPARTISANSHIP IS CONDUCTING FOR THE ELECTION OF THE NATIONAL CONGRESS BOARD OF DIRECTORS. ASSUMES THE LEADERSHIP OF… pic.twitter.com/u08TifuMFI — Partido Libre (@PartidoLibre) January 14, 2026

.