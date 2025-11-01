Honoring Héctor Noguera: A Legacy of Humility and Support for Young Creators

Original article: “Honro tu vida, tu humildad y tus palabras”: El legado que dejó Héctor Nogueira en la juventud e infancias

The Legacy of Héctor Noguera: The Master Who Opened Theater to Children and Believed in Young Creators

The passing of renowned actor Héctor Noguera at age 88 sparked an outpouring of condolences that reached beyond the entertainment world and into the hearts of younger generations.

Amidst the thousands of tributes, the voices of contemporary talents resonated, showcasing the profound impact Noguera had on young creators and his unwavering belief in their potential as a core aspect of his legacy.

A vivid example of this influence comes from Daniela Seguel, a young actress and advocate for sustainable fashion with the initiative «Reviviendo Mil Prendas.» She created her first children’s play, «El Calcetín Colorín,» with Noguera’s full support in 2024.

As she expressed on her social media: “In such a closed and obstacle-filled world as theater, I honor your life, your humility, and your words that will never be erased from my heart… Master Héctor Noguera, you were the first person in the theater world to fully trust me, my work, and the play ‘El Calcetín Colorín’, along with your wonderful team (Teatro Camino), opening the doors of your theater for the premiere.” This act of faith exemplifies his commitment to emerging creators.

She added, “The play’s premiere will always be a cherished moment for me because you were there in the front row, watching intently. In the workshop, alongside the children, you participated as one of us. I thought that day: ‘I can’t believe so much nobility and love. Being the master of masters, here you are, supporting us, listening, and living the theater.”

She further stated: “I will admire you forever, not only for your great performances and contributions to Chile’s dramatic history but also for your tireless fight to make theater and social issues visible, combined with the greatest of virtues: being a human being with a warm, empathetic heart, always willing to open doors to those just starting in this world… May your wonderful soul transcend freely and happily, surrounded by much theater… My strength and affection to your family. You will always be the master of masters.”

The milestone they shared occurred in June 2024 with the successful premiere of «El Calcetín Colorín» at Teatro Camino, a space founded by Noguera himself. The production, which promotes responsible consumption and environmental awareness, captivated over 130 attendees. The atmosphere buzzed with joy and color, filled with children, where emotion and learning intertwined. Noguera was not just a spectator; he was fully immersed in the magic of the moment.

On that day, Noguera praised the innovative proposal that merged art and social consciousness. Enthusiastically, he declared: “I think combining the play with the textile workshop is a great idea, and using the same materials from the play is even better. It’s a brilliant idea; I truly congratulate you all. The audience is very pleased.” His words reflected his conviction that theater can serve as a powerful vehicle for reflection and social transformation, even for the youngest audiences.

Amparo Noguera’s Farewell to Her Father: “I Hope You Find the Answers”

During his final farewell at the funeral, his daughter Amparo Noguera delivered a heartfelt speech filled with tears that echoed her father’s essence. Reflecting on his profound existential reflections, she said: “I heard you say many times that you found it a bit petty that this was our only reality, that this was our only plane”, acknowledging his unrelenting search for meaning beyond the tangible.

With wisdom blending sorrow and love, Amparo continued speaking to her father: “You always thought there was another place; you always pondered about that. Theater helped you think about these things, to seek answers there. I hope you find the answers wherever you are, but not too many because I believe your happiness lay in thought and reflection; what made you grow was the wonderful lack of certainties.” This sentiment captured the inquisitive and philosophical nature that Héctor Noguera brought to both his life and his performances.

To conclude her remarks, Amparo Noguera found solace in lines from a play her father cherished, “La vida es sueño” by Calderón de la Barca. Overwhelmed with emotion, she spoke words that resonated as a perfect epitaph for a man of theater: “What is life? A frenzy. What is life? An illusion, a shadow, a fiction; and the greatest good is small; for all life is a dream, and dreams are but dreams.” This farewell received solemn applause, uniting all present in a heartfelt tribute.