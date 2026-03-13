Human Rights Institute Warns Against Presidential Pardons for Human Rights Violations

"Granting a pardon in cases of grave human rights violations before at least a substantial part of the sentence has been served undermines these obligations and may lead to international liability for the State," warned the Institute.

Human Rights Institute Warns Against Presidential Pardons for Human Rights Violations
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: INDH por indultos de Kast: «Potestad no es absoluta ni puede ejercerse en contravención de las obligaciones internacionales»

Human Rights Institute Warns Against Presidential Pardons for Human Rights Violations

In a public statement, the National Institute of Human Rights (INDH) addressed the controversy surrounding President José Antonio Kast’s announcements regarding pardons for certain individuals convicted of human rights violations.

The INDH noted that «while our constitutional and legal framework grants the president the power to issue individual pardons in specified cases, it must be emphasized that this authority is not absolute and cannot be exercised in violation of international obligations in this area, especially in relation to those convicted of serious human rights violations.»

The Institute stated, «According to applicable international standards, in cases involving particularly grave offenses, such as torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment—which are absolutely prohibited—the State and its agencies are obligated not only to prevent these crimes but also to properly investigate and punish them according to their severity.»

Consequently, the INDH emphasized, «Granting a pardon in cases of grave human rights violations before the sentence has been substantially served undermines these obligations and may result in international liability for the State.»

«It should not be forgotten that the struggle for respect for human dignity and the protection of fundamental rights requires a firm and unwavering commitment to justice. In this sense, the potential impact of such a measure must also be considered, not only in relation to victims and their families but also regarding the broader society’s perception of impunity in the face of such serious offenses,» concludes the statement.

We will continue to provide updates.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

"Human Rights Criminals Like Krassnoff Don't Deserve Mercy": Jara Rejects Pardons in Archi Debate

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

"Premeditated and Hate-Fueled Attack": Government and INDH Report Memorial Destruction in San Joaquín to Authorities

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Kast Reopens Door to Impunity: Considers Pardoning Officers Convicted for Social Unrest

Hace 9 horas
The Citizen

"Gross Regression in Historical Memory": Human Rights Figures Challenge Kast's Proposal on Human Rights Offenders

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

"The INDH Does Not Defend Criminals": Tobar Refutes Kaiser and Clarifies Misconceptions

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

UN Letter to Chile's Senate Critiques Controversial Bill Favoring Dictatorship Criminals

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Five Former Army Officials Charged in Connection to Conscripto Franco Vargas' Death: INDH Involved in Hearing

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

New UN Report Warns of Ethnic Cleansing by Israel Against Palestinians and Confirms Validity of International Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Russia Warns UN Security Council: US Aggressions May Extend Beyond Venezuela

Hace 3 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano