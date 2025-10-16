Human Rights, Memory and the Future: A Timely, Necessary Conversation at the Tres y Cuatro Álamos Memorial in Santiago

Corporación 3 y 4 Álamos invites the public to "Human Rights, Memory and the Future," a community forum on Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Tres y Cuatro Álamos Political Prisoners Memorial Site in Santiago.

Human Rights, Memory and the Future: A Timely, Necessary Conversation at the Tres y Cuatro Álamos Memorial in Santiago
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

«Human Rights, Memory and the Future» is a public forum for reflection and dialogue set for this Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 a.m., at the Tres y Cuatro Álamos Political Prisoners Memorial Site in Santiago.

Organized by Corporación 3 y 4 Álamos, the gathering will take place at the memorial itself, located at Canadá 5359 in the San Joaquín district, just three blocks from the Pedreros metro station.

Open to the public and the wider community, the conversation will feature Deputy Lorena Frías Monleón (Frente Amplio); Francisco Estévez Valencia, a congressional candidate for Acción Humanista; and María Fernanda Villegas, a congressional candidate for the Socialist Party.

