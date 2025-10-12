Hundreds of Aid Trucks Enter Gaza From Egypt as 5-Kilometer Lines Stretch at Rafah Amid Cease-fire Rollout

Long lines of aid trucks waiting their turn to enter Gaza have dominated the scene at Egypt’s Rafah border area in recent hours. According to multiple media reports, vehicles carrying life-saving humanitarian supplies are now moving into the Strip.
The deliveries mark the first days of implementing the cease-fire plan agreed by Israel, the United States, and Hamas.
Reports circulated by several agencies say roughly 400 trucks are expected to enter throughout the day, the largest single-day aid influx since the crisis began.
Egyptian media also reported queues stretching up to 5 kilometers along the Rafah road leading to the crossing.
Under the agreement, Israel is to allow up to 600 aid trucks per day, operated by the United Nations, authorized international organizations, private companies, and donor countries.
Developing story. Keep reading:
El Ciudadano