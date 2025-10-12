Hundreds of Aid Trucks Enter Gaza From Egypt as 5-Kilometer Lines Stretch at Rafah Amid Cease-fire Rollout

Long lines of aid trucks waiting their turn to enter Gaza have dominated the scene at Egypt’s Rafah border area in recent hours. According to multiple media reports, vehicles carrying life-saving humanitarian supplies are now moving into the Strip.

The deliveries mark the first days of implementing the cease-fire plan agreed by Israel, the United States, and Hamas.

Reports circulated by several agencies say roughly 400 trucks are expected to enter throughout the day, the largest single-day aid influx since the crisis began.

Egyptian media also reported queues stretching up to 5 kilometers along the Rafah road leading to the crossing.

Under the agreement, Israel is to allow up to 600 aid trucks per day, operated by the United Nations, authorized international organizations, private companies, and donor countries.

Cientos de camiones cargados con ayuda humanitaria vital comenzaron a ingresar a la Franja de Gaza desde Egipto, marcando el inicio del cumplimiento de la primera fase del plan de alto al fuego acordado el pasado miércoles entre Israel y Hamáshttps://t.co/IouD0orSd9 — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) October 12, 2025

🇵🇸🔊¡Buenas noticias! Un gran número de camiones de ayuda ha entrado en la Franja de Gaza, y la cifra aumentará en los próximos días.#FreeFreePalestine 🇵🇸✌️ pic.twitter.com/w3kodgSkGA — aapayés (@aapayes) October 10, 2025

Cientos de camiones con alimentos, medicinas y combustible ingresan a Gaza desde Egipto tras el alto al fuego. 🔗👇 https://t.co/DqeOYmYoXE — El Espectador (@elespectador) October 12, 2025

Hoy en #Gaza:

✔ Descarga y recolección de suministros vitales

✔ Entrega de combustible, comida, artículos médicos y de higiene

✔ Acercamiento de ayuda a los necesitados

✔ Inspección de caminos

✔ Socorro a familias de cara al invierno

Nuestra escalada de ayuda está en marcha https://t.co/aWAlBXXEz1 — Noticias ONU (@NoticiasONU) October 12, 2025

