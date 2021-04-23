Hypocrisy! Venezuela’s claim to countries that promote and impose the blockade on the country

Last Tuesday, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, denounced the «grotesque hypocrisy» that revolves around cooperation with the United Nations (UN), because when the world entity requests resources to address the situation in Venezuela, the governments that demand that aid be sent to the South American nation, refuse to give financial support.

«The UN requests resources and those same ‘concerned’ countries refuse to donate them. Add to this grotesque hypocrisy, that those countries are the ones that impose or promote sanctions», Arreaza said on Twitter.

Along the same lines, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister commented that while in the media, there are constant calls for UN cooperation towards Venezuela, this coordination is «the most underfunded in the world».

«We hope that the agreement with the WFP (World Food Program) begins to reverse this absurd paradox», added the diplomat who has repeatedly warned about the blocking of billions of dollars in international banks that were used to purchase food , medicines, spare parts and supplies for the priority sectors of the Venezuelan economy.

The Foreign Minister insisted that it is contradictory that some Western governments and their media accuse the administration of President Nicolás Maduro of «denying» humanitarian aid to the country, when the UN and the Venezuelan Executive have agreed on response plans to attend this matter since 2018.

The Humanitarian Response Plan referred to by the Venezuelan diplomat has three strategic objectives: 1. Guarantee the survival and well-being of the most vulnerable people; 2. Contribute to the sustainability of essential services and strengthen resilience and livelihoods; and 3. Strengthen institutional and community mechanisms to prevent, mitigate and respond to protection risks.

Last year, the plan had a budget of 762.5 million dollars to serve 4.5 million people.

Venezuela’s agreement with the WFP

On Monday of this week, the UN World Food Program (WFP) and the Venezuelan government agreed on a plan to address the school feeding program.

The agreement establishes an annual budget of 190 million dollars and was signed by the executive director of the WFP, David Beasley, and the Venezuelan Executive.

«We have done hard work, but what is clear is that it is our commitment to respond to the needs of the children of Venezuela», said Beasley. Maduro – for his part – stressed that the agreement is the «first step in a set of ambitious projects».

According to the WFP, the agreement foresees providing daily meals to 1.5 million students in the areas most affected «by food insecurity».