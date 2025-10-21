«Idiots» (and Justifiably So): Motorcycles Invade the Florid Desert, Sparking Outrage in Atacama

New footage—a video captured on the Huasco province coast and a photograph shared on social media—shows motorcycles riding over the blossoms of the Florid Desert. The regional authority is investigating those responsible; as of this report, no fines or formal complaints have been filed in the municipalities of Atacama.

«Idiots» (and Justifiably So): Motorcycles Invade the Florid Desert, Sparking Outrage in Atacama
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: “Weones estúpidos” (y con razón): motos pisan el Desierto Florido y encienden el repudio en Atacama

In the midst of the Florid Desert season, a video recorded on the Huasco coast (Atacama) shows individuals riding motorcycles over the blooming flowers. The reaction from the filmer—«weones estúpidos»—captures the outrage that erupted on social media. Additionally, a photograph shared by Radio Nostálgica displays a motorcycle traversing directly over the purple floral carpet, creating a cloud of dust. Authorities have launched an investigation: as of this report, there are no fines or formal complaints filed in the municipalities of the region, while CONAF emphasizes the basics: do not step on, cut, manipulate, or collect.

Motorcycles in the Florid Desert: The Recording on the Huasco Coast

The video was filmed in the Huasco province coast and illustrates motorcycles entering areas covered in flowers, off designated paths. The audio confirms the frustration: “weones estúpidos”. Meanwhile, another photograph shared on social media shows a motorcycle riding over the flowering plants and kicking up dust; although the exact location of this image has not been specified, the action has been widely condemned on social networks and by environmental organizations.

Motorcycles in the Florid Desert: What They Destroy and Why It Matters

Riding motorcycles in the Florid Desert is not just casual driving. The impacts are measurable and often irreversible:

  • Crushing of flowering plants and seedlings, breaking of shoots and shallow roots.
  • Soil compaction and destruction of the biological crust that retains moisture and nutrients.
  • Creation of furrows that alter runoff and wash away seeds, diminishing the seed bank for future seasons.
  • Emitting dirt that coats petals and leaves, inhibiting photosynthesis and affecting pollinators and microfauna.

In sensitive areas, a single pass can wipe out the bloom for an entire season and jeopardize the regeneration for subsequent years.

Investigation in Atacama: No Fines or Complaints Registered

Regional authorities reported that they are gathering information to identify those who ventured off designated paths. To date, there are no fines issued and no formal complaints filed in the municipalities of Atacama. For enforcement to work, it is crucial to report immediately with the time, approximate location, and—if possible—license plates or identifying traits of the vehicles.

Rules and Penalties: What CONAF Reinforces

CONAF stresses the basics: do not step on, cut, manipulate, or collect flowers, seeds, or bulbs. Outside their habitat, they cannot survive.
Those who violate these rules face fines of up to $350,000.

If you witness damage, report it immediately: 134 (PDI) or 133 (Carabineros). Your report helps deter behaviors that threaten a unique natural heritage.

Responsible Tourism: Small Actions That Matter

  • Use only designated paths; they protect both the flora and your safety.
  • Do not enter with vehicles off authorized routes.
  • Do not sit or lie down on the flowering plants for photos or videos.
  • Take your trash and respect the signage.
  • If you bring pets, keep them on a leash and away from sensitive areas.

Recent Context: The «Like Predators»

Recently, we published the case of visitors who strayed from the paths, trampled the floral mantle, and even laid down on the flowers for pictures. This already demonstrated tourism pressure and lack of environmental education. Today’s events exacerbate the situation: alongside pedestrian damage comes the invasion of vehicles, with far more severe and lasting impacts.

Caring for What Belongs to Everyone

The Florid Desert is not a set or a circuit; it is a unique ecological event. Every footprint leaves a deeper mark than any video. Normalizing these practices means losing the next bloom before it even happens. The solution lies in individual responsibility, timely reports, and effective penalties.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Atacama’s Desierto Florido Isn’t a Carpet: "Like-Chasers" Are Trampling Flowers and Harming a Fragile Ecosystem

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

VIDEOS | Atacama Desert Exposé: Argentine Journalist Reveals Global Fashion Waste Dump

Hace 18 horas
The Citizen

“Weones estúpidos” (y con razón): motos pisan el Desierto Florido y encienden el repudio en Atacama

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

Ecuador Strike Over Diesel Subsidy Cuts: 118 Arrested in 21 Days; Crackdown Alleged on Indigenous Resistance Day

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Especie invasora: Estudio confirma llegada de liebres europeas al Desierto de Atacama

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Chile’s Comptroller Could Unlock Máximo Pacheco’s Hidden Contracts in the Codelco–SQM Lithium Deal

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Chile’s Comptroller Dorothy Pérez Orders Codelco CEO Máximo Pacheco to Hand Over Morgan Stanley Contract Tied to Codelco–SQM Lithium Deal

Hace 7 días
The Citizen

"Nazi for President": Controversial Slogan from Fernando Lasalvia Sparks Outrage at Kast Headquarters

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Senator Campillai Reflects Six Years After 18-O: "Moving Towards a Grassroots Policy"

Hace 3 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano