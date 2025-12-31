Iguales Foundation Refutes Government’s ‘Ideological Bind’ Over School Regulations and Gender Approach Circular

Original article: Fundación Iguales descarta «amarre ideológico» del Gobierno por circular sobre reglamentos escolares y enfoque de género

On the last day of 2025, El Mercurio reported a claim from «legislators and education providers» suggesting that President Boric’s government was creating an «ideological bind» with a circular issued by the Education Superintendency mandating that school regulations incorporate a gender perspective.

The report notes that the document sent by the Education Superintendency on December 23 consists of 69 pages, with the term ‘gender’ appearing 76 times. As is typical, the story quickly spread to other media outlets across the country.

In response, the Iguales Foundation made a statement addressing the capital’s press publication, emphasizing that «this circular from the Education Superintendency does not create new rules, it merely operationalizes existing ones.»

They continued, «It provides clear guidelines for school regulations, prevents violence, avoids arbitrary discrimination, and protects coexistence,» a sentiment echoed by various users on social media platforms.

Regarding this headline: This circular from the Education Superintendency does not create new rules, it only operationalizes the existing ones. It provides clear rules for school regulations, prevents violence, avoids arbitrary discrimination, and protects coexistence. pic.twitter.com/HdjCFSKJ6c — Fundación Iguales (@IgualesChile) December 31, 2025

Mr. El Mercurio: the «gender approach» in education seeks to eradicate violence, harassment, and discrimination against girls and adolescents. Do you find this objectionable? pic.twitter.com/TKI7tAQImg — Yasna Lewin Ruiz (@yasnalewin) December 31, 2025

It is disrespectful to use the term «bind» in the context of gender equality. The «bind» was when the dictatorship created the administrative statute to protect its officials, or when just hours before the return to democracy they published organic laws on topics like education. pic.twitter.com/CGgOyNxNlw — Pablo Emilio Rebolledo (@pablorebolledoe) December 31, 2025

