Iguales Foundation Refutes Government’s ‘Ideological Bind’ Over School Regulations and Gender Approach Circular

"This circular from the Education Superintendency does not create new rules, it merely operationalizes existing ones," stated the foundation, highlighting that the aim is to prevent violence, eliminate arbitrary discrimination, and safeguard school coexistence.

On the last day of 2025, El Mercurio reported a claim from «legislators and education providers» suggesting that President Boric’s government was creating an «ideological bind» with a circular issued by the Education Superintendency mandating that school regulations incorporate a gender perspective.

The report notes that the document sent by the Education Superintendency on December 23 consists of 69 pages, with the term ‘gender’ appearing 76 times. As is typical, the story quickly spread to other media outlets across the country.

In response, the Iguales Foundation made a statement addressing the capital’s press publication, emphasizing that «this circular from the Education Superintendency does not create new rules, it merely operationalizes existing ones.»

They continued, «It provides clear guidelines for school regulations, prevents violence, avoids arbitrary discrimination, and protects coexistence,» a sentiment echoed by various users on social media platforms.

