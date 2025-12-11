ILO Report Reveals Labor Informality Affects 1 in 2 People in Latin America

Original article: OIT: Informalidad laboral afecta a 1 de cada 2 personas en Latinoamérica

The International Labour Organization (ILO) announced that labor informality impacts nearly 1 in 2 individuals in Latin America, with a regional average of 47% projected for 2025.

This statistic is highlighted in the report ‘Labor Outlook 2025 Latin America and the Caribbean,’ where the ILO states, «Although labor informality has decreased slightly in the first half of 2025 compared to 2024 (by 0.7 percentage points), the progress remains inadequate.»

«While the trend has been consistently declining since 2021, the observed reduction is still insufficient to alter the structural characteristics of the labor market, posing a central challenge for labor development in the region,» reads the report, presented on Thursday, December 11.

Extreme Differences

The ILO report emphasizes the significant disparities in informality rates across different countries in the region. For instance, while the rate is 25% in countries like Chile and Uruguay, it approaches 70% in Peru and Ecuador, and exceeds 80% in Bolivia.

Moreover, the report indicates that this issue disproportionately affects young people, with higher rates among women.

To address this situation, the ILO emphasized the need for proactive and coordinated policies that drive deeper transformations in the labor and productive structure, while simultaneously fostering more vigorous economic growth.

«The region cannot settle for averages that appear positive on the surface. We need active policies that promote decent work, with equality and protection. The ILO remains committed to supporting countries on this path in a rapidly changing labor world,» declared Ana Virginia Moreira, Regional Director of the ILO for Latin America and the Caribbean, to EFE agency.

