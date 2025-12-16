«I’m 31, He’s Almost 70…»: MP Consuelo Veloso Alleges Repeated Harassment by RN Deputy Miguel Becker in Congress

Original article: «Tengo 31 años, el hombre tiene cerca de 70…»: Diputada Veloso denunció que diputado RN Miguel Becker la acosa reiteradamente en los pasillos del Congreso

A serious accusation was made this Tuesday by independent MP Consuelo Veloso, who claimed that her colleague Miguel Becker from the Renovación Nacional party is repeatedly harassing her in the corridors of Congress.

According to national media reports, the legislator publicized her complaint during a speech in the chamber: «Article 90, number six, regarding assaults among parliamentarians. I must publicly and with great frustration denounce the deputy Miguel Ángel Becker. He has been harassing me throughout the time we encounter in the corridors, saying foolish things to me,» the parliamentarian stated.

Deputy Veloso continued, saying: «I apologize for expressing it in this tone, because I imagine you as a gentleman who would be quite dismayed that a woman is being harassed in this way. I’m 31 years old, the man is nearly 70; I don’t know his exact age, but this feels extremely violent… it’s quite lamentable. We may have countless political disagreements here, and we have probably clashed in the worst way, but personal aggression and harassment are another issue entirely.»

Finally, the parliamentarian announced that she will take Becker to the Ethics Committee of the Chamber and did not rule out pursuing other personal actions: «I have no reason to tolerate a violent man, who I have no doubt would resort to physical confrontation if he encountered us on the street, especially now that we have differing opinions. He would do it,» Veloso expressed.

Diputada Consuelo Veloso denuncia a su colega Miguel Ángel Becker por hostigamiento

La diputada del Frente Amplio, Consuelo Veloso, alzó la voz en plena sesión de la Cámara y denunció públicamente al parlamentario Miguel Ángel Becker (RN) por hostigamiento y acoso reiterado. Con… pic.twitter.com/CqXZ9eXWNL — elsoldeiquique (@elsoldeiquique) December 16, 2025

El Ciudadano