Improvements to Ricarte Soto Law: Funding Boost Approved for High-Cost Diagnostics and Treatments

The Finance Committee of the Chamber has approved legislation aimed at enhancing the sustainability mechanism of the Fund for High-Cost Diagnostics and Treatments by modifying the financial protection system for these conditions under the «Ricarte Soto» law.

The initiative, corresponding to bulletins 17567 and 15047 and previously approved by the Health Committee, was presented to the deputies by the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Albagli.

The official explained that the proposal is structured around three main pillars: increasing the fund’s resources from $100 billion to $185 billion, marking an 85 percent increase; ensuring efficient resource usage for long-term system sustainability; and introducing changes to the integration of the Prioritized Recommendation Commission along with new responsibilities for the Citizens’ Oversight and Control Commission.

Additionally, the proposal allows for an increase in the annual spending cap from 80% to 90% alongside the boost in funding for the High-Cost Diagnostics and Treatments Fund.

«These measures are critical, as the Undersecretary warned that projections indicate the fund will become unsustainable by 2027. If its operation isn’t modified, expenditures will soon surpass total income,» noted the informative bulletin from the Chamber.

Moreover, to guarantee efficient resource use, the proposal includes strengthening the role of the Public Health Undersecretariat in continuously monitoring the high-cost threshold and overseeing the effectiveness of treatments.

With this approval, the project is now set to be reviewed by the Chamber’s plenary session.

