In Response to Kast’s Support for U.S. Military Action in Venezuela, Chilean Deputies Propose Constitutional Reform for Non-Intervention Principle

Original article: Tras apoyo de Kast a acción militar de Trump contra Venezuela: Diputados presentan reforma que fija principio de No Intervención en la Constitución

Following the support of elected Chilean President José Antonio Kast for U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, Deputy Luis Cuello (PC), along with Deputies Daniela Serrano (PC) and Javiera Morales (FA), introduced a reform aimed at enshrining principles of foreign policy in the Constitution, such as non-intervention and the prohibition of the use of force.

«Chile must maintain a clear political stance in international relations, emphasizing non-intervention, the prohibition of the use of force, and legal equality among states,» stated Deputy Luis Cuello.

The deputy further added, «It is unacceptable to demonstrate servility, weakness, or subordination in the face of unilateral actions that violate international law, as has been the case with the United States regarding Venezuela.»

«We have presented a constitutional reform project that incorporates these principles of international law into the Fundamental Charter, which have also been endorsed by Chile in the United Nations Charter to establish a state policy that transcends all governments and defends our sovereignty and independence,» Cuello emphasized.

Meanwhile, Deputy Daniela Serrano highlighted that the project «aims to strengthen Chile’s foreign policy through its Constitution by acknowledging principles of international law, which should not be relativized depending on the ruling government but must be part of a permanent state policy.»

«Chile, in its democratic tradition, must uphold a coherent foreign policy based on respect for sovereignty, non-interference, and peaceful resolution of disputes,» Serrano added.

Finally, Deputy Javiera Morales stressed that Trump’s behavior in recent days «shows a weakness in Western democracies. It is unacceptable that, upon being elected, a president can immediately change how international relations are conducted based solely on that election.»

«No country, no matter how democratically elected its president may be, should invade other territories and violate international law with impunity. We do not want that to happen in our country,» stated the Frente Amplio parliamentarian.

In this context, Morales reaffirmed that Chile is «deeply committed to international law and respect for human rights, not because they align with any political trend, but as a commitment our state has adopted.»

«That is why I support this constitutional reform, which seeks to establish that our President must conduct international relations in accordance with international law standards, which our country has adhered to over the past decades. We do not want a Trump in Chile; we do not deserve that,» concluded Deputy Javiera Morales.

What Does the Project Propose?

Specifically, the constitutional reform project, via the incorporation into Article 32 of numeral 15°, establishes the following permanent principles for the country’s foreign policy: self-determination of peoples; non-intervention; peaceful resolution of disputes; prohibition of threats or the use of force in international relations; sovereign equality and independence of states; respect, protection, and promotion of human rights; and commitment to international peace and security.

