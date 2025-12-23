Original article: Inauguran nuevo recinto de alta complejidad en Hospital de San Antonio: Más de 190 mil personas beneficiadas

Inauguration of New High-Complexity Facility at San Antonio Hospital: Over 190,000 People to Benefit

Health Minister Ximena Aguilera led the opening of the new Claudio Vicuña Hospital in San Antonio, a highly anticipated development for the community that will benefit over 190,000 people.

The public investment amounted to $150 billion, resulting in the construction of 57,497 m², thus creating a high-complexity facility four times larger than the previous one.

Minister Aguilera highlighted that the new healthcare facility «features a Magnetic Resonance Imaging system, public dialysis services, advanced ophthalmology, and a Critical Care Unit (UPC) with ICU beds, six modern operating rooms, and comprehensive birthing rooms to promote bonding. Additionally, its helipad has facilitated over 20 emergency transfers in the past year.»

«So far, the hospital has increased its surgical productivity by 25%. This milestone addresses infrastructure gaps and brings quality public health closer to families from Algarrobo to Navidad,» the Health Minister noted.

¡San Antonio tiene nuevo hospital! 🏥 Inauguramos un nuevo establecimiento de alta complejidad, que beneficia a más de 190 mil personas, desde Algarrobo hasta Navidad. El Hospital Claudio Vicuña cuenta con Resonador Nuclear Magnético, diálisis pública, servicio de Medicina… pic.twitter.com/C9ubL5f1A3 — Gobierno de Chile (@GobiernodeChile) December 23, 2025

Ministro Elizalde: "La ministra Aguilera inaugurará un nuevo Cesfam en la comuna de Rauco, y un Cosam en Cauquenes, además del Hospital Claudio Vicuña de San Antonio. En Renca se inaugurará una nueva plaza, junto con la entrega de terrenos para viviendas en el Biobío". pic.twitter.com/K5GmZBWR7h — Vocería de Gobierno de Chile (@voceriagobierno) December 22, 2025

La directora zonal Centro Norte de @Fonasa, Daniela Ampuero Azúa e integrantes del Consejo Sociedad Civil de la provincia de San Antonio, asisten a la inauguración del nuevo Hospital Claudio Vicuña por parte de la Ministra de Salud, @ximenaguilera. El establecimiento aumenta la… pic.twitter.com/dBgHEpaHmk — Fonasa – Fondo Nacional de Salud – Chile (@Fonasa) December 23, 2025

El Ciudadano