Inauguration of New High-Complexity Facility at San Antonio Hospital: Over 190,000 People to Benefit

The new healthcare facility features a Magnetic Resonance Imaging system, public dialysis, advanced ophthalmology, and a Critical Care Unit (UPC) with ICU beds. It also includes six modern operating rooms and comprehensive birthing rooms to promote bonding, with its helipad having facilitated over 20 emergency transfers in the past year.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: Inauguran nuevo recinto de alta complejidad en Hospital de San Antonio: Más de 190 mil personas beneficiadas

Health Minister Ximena Aguilera led the opening of the new Claudio Vicuña Hospital in San Antonio, a highly anticipated development for the community that will benefit over 190,000 people.

The public investment amounted to $150 billion, resulting in the construction of 57,497 m², thus creating a high-complexity facility four times larger than the previous one.

Minister Aguilera highlighted that the new healthcare facility «features a Magnetic Resonance Imaging system, public dialysis services, advanced ophthalmology, and a Critical Care Unit (UPC) with ICU beds, six modern operating rooms, and comprehensive birthing rooms to promote bonding. Additionally, its helipad has facilitated over 20 emergency transfers in the past year.»

«So far, the hospital has increased its surgical productivity by 25%. This milestone addresses infrastructure gaps and brings quality public health closer to families from Algarrobo to Navidad,» the Health Minister noted.

