Increased Flood Risk: Alert Issued Due to Heavy Rain in Arica-Parinacota Mountain Range

The Chilean Meteorological Directorate (DMC) has issued a warning for «moderate to heavy rainfall in a short period» in the Andes Mountain Range of the Arica-Parinacota Region, which will persist until Wednesday, January 21.

This alert was announced at noon on Monday, January 19, and is already in effect. The weather condition related to this alert is referred to as the ‘Bolivia High’.

According to the DMC’s estimated rainfall amounts, between 10 to 20 mm is expected daily, meaning that from Monday to Wednesday, totals in the mountainous region of Arica-Parinacota could reach around 60 mm, thereby increasing the risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, precipitation in the Andes Mountain Range of the Tarapacá and Antofagasta regions is predicted to be «normal to moderate», accumulating between 30 and 45 mm by Wednesday night.

Additionally, another alert has been issued for potential thunderstorms in the pre-mountain and mountain areas of the Andes in the regions of Arica-Parinacota, Tarapacá, and Antofagasta, lasting until the night of Saturday, January 24.

