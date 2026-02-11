Increasing Charges in Belarusian Plot: Prosecutor’s Office Plans to Charge Vivanco with Repeat Bribery and Money Laundering for February 2024 Incidents

Original article: Cargos al alza en la trama bielorrusa: Fiscalía buscará imputar a Vivanco cohecho reiterado y lavado por episodios de 2024

The prosecutor’s office intends to formally charge Vivanco with repeat bribery as the principal perpetrator for incidents occurring in Santiago on February 8-9 and 27-28, 2024. This is alongside a new charge of money laundering, specifically linked to February 12, 2024.

In a new chapter of the Belarusian Doll Case, the Seventh Guarantee Court of Santiago has scheduled a hearing for March 17, 2026, at 9:00 AM, where former Supreme Court Minister Ángela Vivanco will face recharges based on new evidence that significantly elevates the seriousness of the accusations against her.

The request, submitted by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and signed by Regional Prosecutor Carmen Gloria Wittwer, aims to expand the scope of criminal prosecution by incorporating the charges of repeat bribery and money laundering, both in their consummated form, with specific dates in February 2024, stemming from the disputes involving the company Movitec and Codel.

According to information obtained by Radio Bío Bío, the prosecuting body plans to formalize charges against Vivanco for repeat bribery concerning incidents in Santiago on February 8-9 and 27-28, 2024. Additionally, for the first time in this aspect of the case, a charge of money laundering will be introduced, specifically linked to February 12, 2024, which introduces financial and property angles that will require an investigation into both the flow and traceability of funds, as well as any additional inquiries regarding the origin and destination of the involved resources.

Extension of Investigation Period

According to the cited media, during the same hearing on March 17, which will take place in person in courtroom 101 of the court located on Avenida Pedro Montt in Santiago, the prosecutor’s office will not only present these charges but will also formally request an extension of the investigation period, which is set to expire on Friday, February 13.

The Public Prosecutor’s strategy had been anticipated by Prosecutor Wittwer herself weeks earlier. In statements to Radio ADN, she stated that «it is likely that we will soon also charge for other payments among the same investigated individuals.»

New Charges for Migueles, Lagos, and Vargas

The recharges are not exclusive to the former minister. In a move that reinforces the theory of a criminal organization, the prosecutor’s office will also file new charges against Víctor Migueles, Vivanco’s partner, who will be formally charged with repeat bribery for incidents occurring on the same February dates. Meanwhile, lawyers Mario Vargas and Carlos Lagos will face charges of repeat bribery as well, also as principals and in consummated form.

All of them will have to be transferred under strict custody measures from the facilities where they are currently held in preventive detention: Vivanco from the Women’s Penitentiary Center of Santiago (San Joaquín) and the three men from the Captain Yáber annex.