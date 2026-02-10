INDH Denies Claims on Driver’s Actions in Assault Incident: False News Spread by Kaiser and Parisi

Fast Check identified the origin of the fake news on a site called "Diario Sur Noticias," whose headline states: 'Quilicura Encounter Sparks Debate: INDH Questions Driver's Actions in Attacking Criminal.' However, the article lacks any statements from the Institute concerning this specific incident, nor does it cite any sources to support the widely circulated headline by right-wing accounts on social media.

A report from Fast Check has uncovered a new fake news story targeting the National Institute of Human Rights (INDH), which was shared on social media by former presidential candidates Franco Parisi and Johannes Kaiser, among others.

The source of the misinformation originated from a website called ‘Diario Sur Noticias,’ whose headline reads: ‘Quilicura Encounter Sparks Debate: INDH Questions Driver’s Actions in Attacking Criminal.’ However, the body of the article does not contain any statement from the Institute regarding this specific case.

What does the article from Diario Sur Noticias say? Authored by Rodrigo Flores, the piece recounts the details surrounding the incident of a driver running over an assailant in Quilicura, and only in the final paragraph does it mention that ‘the National Institute of Human Rights has previously indicated in similar situations that such cases prompt a debate about the use of force by civilians.’

Therefore, there are no explicit mentions of recent statements from the INDH pertaining solely to what happened this past Saturday, noted Fast Check, which also directly inquired with the Institute about this alleged statement.

Naturally, the organization confirmed that the information is completely false, adding that it ‘is part of an effort to discredit the work of the INDH.’ Read the full article from Fast Check HERE.

|
