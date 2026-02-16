INDH Report Highlights Healthcare Access Challenges in Aysén and Magallanes: Shortage of Specialists, Infrastructure Issues, and Limited Access to Medications

The INDH's observations underscore the challenges posed by the area's extreme geography and poor connectivity, forcing residents to endure costly and exhausting journeys just to access medical treatments.

INDH Report Highlights Healthcare Access Challenges in Aysén and Magallanes: Shortage of Specialists, Infrastructure Issues, and Limited Access to Medications
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Informe INDH sobre acceso a Salud en Aysén y Magallanes: Falta de especialistas, infraestructura y poco acceso a medicinas entre las principales carencias

INDH Report Highlights Healthcare Access Challenges in Aysén and Magallanes: Shortage of Specialists, Infrastructure Issues, and Limited Access to Medications

The head of INDH Magallanes, Cristián Figueroa, along with a team from the regional office, toured Puerto Natales and the Última Esperanza province to share findings from the report «INDH on the Ground: Access to Health in the Regions of Aysén and Magallanes.»

Conducted in 2025, the study aimed to assess access to this fundamental right in the southern regions of Chile.

Figueroa emphasized that «on-the-ground work for the office is essential, as it ensures a territorial perspective on human rights.»

«Being in Última Esperanza and Puerto Natales enables us to engage with key stakeholders and identify local issues, reinforcing the role of the INDH and its commitment to observing, promoting, and protecting human rights in the region,» he added.

During their visit, the INDH team met with provincial delegate Guillermo Ruiz, to whom the report was presented. The meeting also facilitated a discussion on the scope of the recorded findings, with commitments to develop outreach actions by the end of February.

Among the primary findings and recommendations of the report are the shortage of specialist doctors, accessibility issues regarding medications, and inadequate diagnostic infrastructure outside regional capitals.

Additionally, the INDH’s observations highlighted the challenges posed by the area’s extreme geography and poor connectivity, forcing individuals to undertake costly and exhausting journeys to access medical treatments.

The report also examines the impact of these deficiencies on vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and dictatorship victims included in the PRAIS program. Review the full report HERE

Meeting with the Mayor

Finally, the INDH Magallanes regional team met with Puerto Natales Mayor Ana María Mayorga.

Along with providing the report, the INDH invited the municipality to support a short film competition the office will host this year: “Perspectives that Transform,” aimed at students throughout the region to highlight the importance of human rights in people’s lives.

The mayor praised the initiative and committed to supporting and participating in both the call for entries and its promotion.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Global Report Highlights Urgent Need to Accelerate Decarbonization Efforts Amid Rising Emissions

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Commits to Rural Development and Support for Family Farming

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Gaza Faces Humanitarian Crisis as Winter Storms Claim Lives of Infants and Flood Camps

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Street Messages in Santiago Urge Public to Remember HIV Amid Presidential Race

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Community's 30-Year Wait Ends: President Boric Opens New Hospital in Chile Chico

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Chaqueta Blanca Waste Management Projects Raise Concerns Over Compliance and Conflicts of Interest

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

BRICS Faces Challenges in Democratizing AI: A Key Opportunity for South-South Cooperation

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Government Expands Health Coverage: New Treatments for Adolescent Depression and Smoking Cessation Added to GES

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

China's Spring Festival Gala Enhances Accessibility and Shared Experience

Hace 3 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano