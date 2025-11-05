INDH Responds to Kaiser: Krassnoff’s Atrocious Crimes Demand Justice, Not Sympathy

Original article: INDH a Kaiser: Krassnoff está condenado por delitos atroces “no está preso porque le caiga mal a alguna gente”

The National Human Rights Institute (INDH) has rejected remarks made by presidential candidate Johannes Kaiser from the National Libertarian Party (PNL), who suggested the possibility of pardoning former DINA agent Miguel Krassnoff Martchenko, currently serving over a thousand years in prison for crimes against humanity.

The controversy arose after Kaiser, during a debate hosted by the Chilean Broadcasters Association (ARCHI), claimed, «I will close this chapter for everyone. You cannot have people in their 80s and 90s rotting in prison just because they are politically unpopular,» referencing those convicted of human rights violations during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, who are incarcerated at Punta Peuco prison.

When questioned about his intentions regarding pardons if he were to reach La Moneda, the sitting deputy affirmed, «The sentences will be paid in a way that allows the State to address the humanitarian situation of these individuals.»

«He’s not in prison because he bothers some people»

In an interview with CNN Chile, INDH director Yerko Ljubetic warned about «the danger posed to Chilean democracy» by certain candidates who, in his view, fail to grasp the fundamental importance of human rights.

“I believe it is a risk to have candidates who do not understand, evaluate, or value human rights,” he expressed.

Responding to Kaiser’s comments, Ljubetic emphasized, “Krassnoff, like many others who are incarcerated, is not in prison because he bothers some people; they are incarcerated because they have been convicted multiple times for several hundred years due to a vast array of atrocious crimes, including murder, torture, and enforced disappearances.”

The INDH head clarified that while a human rights perspective often encourages alternative solutions, these must consider the gravity of the crimes committed. In Krassnoff’s specific case, Ljubetic asserted that «the basic conditions are not met,» as there has been «no collaboration, no remorse; on the contrary, he tries to portray himself as a prisoner based on his ideas.”

It is noteworthy that the criminal history of the retired Army brigadier and former DINA agent exceeds a thousand years of imprisonment handed down for his involvement in human rights violations and crimes against humanity, for which he has been accused of detaining, torturing, killing, and forcibly disappearing hundreds of people during Pinochet’s dictatorship. He is currently serving these sentences at Punta Peuco prison.

End of Punta Peuco as a Special Prison

This Monday, President Gabriel Boric confirmed the transformation of Punta Peuco penitentiary into a standard prison after the Comptroller General of the Republic (CGR) finalized the necessary decree.

In this way, the President fulfilled his promise made during his last Public Account on June 1.

«We have achieved the end of Punta Peuco as a special prison, and we are making progress in delivering justice for the victims and families of crimes against humanity in our country,» stated the head of State in a message shared on his X social media account, where he also posted a video of the press conference where he announced the measure.

«We have achieved the end of Punta Peuco as a special prison, and we are making progress in delivering justice for the victims and families of crimes against humanity in our country,» stated the head of State in a message shared on his X social media account, where he also announced the measure.

The change was implemented through Decree No. 80 from the Ministry of Justice, which explicitly modified Supreme Decree No. 580 from 1995 from the same ministry that initially established the penal facility in Til Til with its special designation and nature.

In this regard, Ljubetic highlighted that the existence of a special prison has always been a controversial topic because a group of inmates enjoyed «particularly privileged conditions» compared to the general overcrowding.

“Something that becomes odious, complicated, and clearly a matter to consider,” he said in conversation with CNN Chile.

Ljubetic suggested that the transformation of the prison must respect the human rights of older individuals, “regardless of the crime,” and ensure “access to health, mobility, and matters relating to the dignity of people in those conditions.”

He also referenced criticisms from convicted individuals’ families, who have claimed that their rights are being violated due to the change, stating these concerns must be balanced against the severity of the crimes committed by the inmates.

“We are talking not only about criminals committing crimes against humanity or serious violations of human rights. We are talking about rapists, pedophiles, particularly ruthless murderers,” he emphasized.